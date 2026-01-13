Fast fashion exploits the consumer

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

There is a growing awareness among consumers that the fast fashion industry is exploitative to its workers and the environment. Of the 60 million garment workers employed in factories in countries like Bangladesh, less than 2% of workers earn a living wage. Beyond this blatant inequity, many of these workers are exposed to unsafe work conditions, excessively long work days, and gender-based harassment. The environmental impacts of fast fashion are no small sting, either. Annually, the industry produces 92 million tonnes of textile waste. If such wasteful trends prevail, there is a projected rise to 134 million tonnes of textile waste, and the industry’s global waste production will rise by 50%. These are the brutal realities of a worldwide industry that is deeply ingrained into our consumerist society.

Despite these concerning unethical facts that drive these companies, it may be difficult to break your personal shopping habits. It is impossible to deny the benefits of purchasing a clothing item that looks great and doesn’t break the bank. Convenience also goes a long way, with items delivered to your door in as little as a day. Have you considered, however, that this business model that exploits its workers is also exploiting you, the consumer?

When you shop, your brain releases dopamine, the reward chemical. This neurotransmitter results in that warm feeling of joy that makes you feel good, and incentivizes behaviours that stimulate its release. Sales boasting things like “50% OFF” or “CLEARANCE SALE” are particularly good at activating this chemical. Websites like Temu and Shein are notorious for using these tricks to keep your attention — and your money.

Online shopping might make your crappy day better when it’s 9:00 p.m. and you find some gorgeous knits on Zara for only $12 (down from $38!). Zara, however, is an ethical triple whammy: not only does it exploit people and the environment, it is also on the Boycott, Divest, Sanction list due to its complicity in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

Either way, the satisfaction derived from shopping seems to be short-lived. In the last 25 years, garments have increasingly been thrown away after fewer and fewer wears, and approximately 85% of all textile material made ends up in the landfill, just in the US, on an annual basis. These items do not satiate your appetite — they simply curb your hunger until your next hunt. Keep in mind fast fashion companies widely use synthetic materials, poor stitching, and manufacturing practices that focus on quantity. They do not care about the quality of the resulting product — only that you buy it.

At the end of the day, no matter the sale, you are not saving $7 — you are spending $43. When you buy from fast fashion companies, you trade your money for short-term dopamine and a plastic-lined hoodie that falls apart after three washes.

All the while, you’re lining the pockets of companies who treat their workers and the environment like crap. Nothing good comes out of these good-looking deals.

Instead, it is important to partake in mindful shopping behaviour that suits your needs. In general, it would be nice to buy less, but in cases when you do need specific wardrobe garments, buy clothing made by sustainable brands. This is where learning about the brands that you buy from comes in real handy. Maybe do a clothing swap with your friends, or buy second-hand. And my all-time favourite: pick-up sewing as a hobby — it’s so helpful to mend clothing!