Community-Engaged Research Initiative celebrates fifth anniversary

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

SFU’s Community-Engaged Research Initiative (CERi) marks its five-year anniversary of “community-driven research.” The organization focuses on “the capacity of SFU’s researchers and students to engage respectfully and ethically with community organizations, Indigenous Nations, community members, and leadership.”

CERi places community members who are directly affected by social issues at the forefront of their projects. Otherwise,

“When universities or other institutional researchers go into communities to investigate and explore the challenges communities face, the research doesn’t necessarily serve the direct or immediate interests of the community,” — Stuart Poyntz, co-director, CERi

Research that is not community-engaged may focus on “its own ends and its own ambitions” without prioritizing community needs or addressing challenges.

As CERi recognizes half a decade of community-focused work, The Peak is taking the opportunity to look back at the organization’s highlights. The Peak reached out to the organization for an interview, but did not hear back by the publication deadline. One of CERi’s accomplishments is the 312 Main Research Shop, “which offers low- or no-cost research services to local non-profits, providing access to academic resources and training to support community-driven projects.” The project is “inspired by the ‘science shop’ model widely practiced in Europe,” and allows SFU graduate students and faculty to work with community partners on addressing concerns. The shop has inspired over 14 community partnerships, including the Downtown Eastside Climate Resilience Roadmap. The roadmap “looks into the current and projected climate impacts to Downtown Eastside residents and organizations.” It also focuses on “further developing a strategic guide that integrates best practices in the social sector to minimize climate risks and emissions, alongside equity, health, housing, and other organizational goals.”

CERi also collaborated on the Indigenous-centred Knowledge Exchange, which “matches community-identified knowledge needs and strengths with institutional research support, ensuring research directly benefits and empowers Indigenous communities.” The initiative “provides funding to support researcher costs and offers community-based opportunities such as youth internships and the involvement of knowledge keepers (Elders, artists, youth activists, etc.) on a case-by-case basis.” One publication tied to the knowledge exchange describes “a practical application of a Two-Eyed Seeing approach in knowledge synthesis as part of Phase I of the First Nation Health Authority’s ‘Indigenizing Harm Reduction Study.’” Two-Eyed Seeing “refers to learning to see from one eye with the strengths of Indigenous ways of knowing and from the other eye with the strengths of Western ways of knowing and to using both of these eyes together.” A full list of manuscripts connected to the exchange can be found on the Centre for Collaborative Action on Indigenous Health Governance site.

The initiative also worked on “Quiet Alarm: A Review of CBC’s Climate Reporting,” a collaborative effort with the Climate Emergency Unit aimed at better understanding CBC’s approach to climate reporting. Doing so allowed the organizations to “make the case for reforms related to committing more resources and daily reporting to the causes of, solutions to, and urgency of, the climate crisis, connecting the dots between extreme weather events and fossil fuel combustion, and being more critical of false solutions that delay climate mitigation.”

Those interested in learning more about CERi’s work can view their five-year report on their website.