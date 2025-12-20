French

What Grinds our Gears: Train to Braid

Opinions

When the train that you need to get to university happens to be the most useless train line to ever exist or, Could a train line be more useless?

1 min.
PHOTO: Pwkrueger / Wikimedia Commons

By: Nuha Maisara, SFU Student

Do you ever switch trains at Columbia, only to see the wait time for the next Production-Way line is . . . 15 minutes? And of course, we cannot forget the growing mob of similarly ill-fated individuals like yourself, who accumulate on the dingy platforms as you wait. When you finally have the privilege of setting foot onto this sought-after train, you realize that even sardines in a can have more personal space than the train’s current inhabitants. You desperately avoid eye contact with your compatriots in transit, even if you happen to be close enough to see their nose hairs.

I am all too familiar with such a scenario, much to my displeasure. And each time I wonder, what is the point of the Braid line? For anyone unfamiliar, there is little difference between the two lines — both Braid and Production-Way go through Columbia and Sapperton. However, while Braid stops at, well, Braid, Production-Way continues through Lougheed Town Centre, and stops at Production-Way. These are both major stations. I kid you not, even during the busiest hours, Braid does not hold more than a handful of people. Somehow, it still manages to stop at Columbia every 5–6 minutes, as if to taunt the poor soul waiting for the Production-Way line. 

It leaves me wishing to yell into the void: “Extend the Braid line all the way to Production-Way! Extend it, you cowards!” but I know if I do that, I’ll just get dragged to the Backrooms.

Sigh. Such is life. Such is public transit.

Burnaby apologizes for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

News Peak Web -
By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer On November 15, community members gathered at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown as the City of Burnaby offered a formal apology for its historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent. This included policies that deprived them of employment and business opportunities. The “goals of these actions was exclusion,” Burnaby mayor Mike Hurley said.  “Today, we shine a light on the historic wrongs and systemic racism perpetuated by Burnaby’s municipal government and elected officials between 1892 and 1947, and commit to ensuring that this dark period of our city’s history is never repeated,” he stated. “I’ll say that again, because it’s important — never repeated.” The earliest recorded Chinese settlers arrived in Nuu-chah-nulth territory (known colonially as Nootka Sound) in 1788 from southern China’s...

