What Grinds Our Gears: Friend who guesses the movie’s plot

By: Rusham Verma, SFU Student

Never have I ever had a friend guess the plot twist of the movie I was showing them in the first 20 minutes. Oh wait, yes I have. And I’m guessing you have too.

There’s always that one person in your friend group or family who just knows what’s going to happen in a movie or a show. It’s like they have some kind of psychic superpower. Not just that, you end up bending over backwards to convince them they’re wrong. About everything. And all you’re thinking is, “This is supposed to be my leisure time. Why am I working overtime to help someone else experience this show properly?” Isn’t showing someone else something you’re obsessed with, all about the experience? Not for them, I guess!

Look, I get it. You’re smart and you know all about how movies work. But please don’t bring that type of energy into this house; maybe don’t catch the foreshadowing. We like to go with the flow and vibe. We want a bowl of popcorn, a soda in hand, and a movie plot simple enough that we don’t have to pause and dissect the literary devices. And hey, maybe we’ll even throw a five-star rating their way afterwards.