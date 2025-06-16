Need to know, need to go: Events in June

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

Indigenous Women’s Full Moon Ceremony

REACH Community Health Centre, Vancouver

Thursday, June 12, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

On Wednesday, June 11, the moon will appear full and bright in the night sky. The following evening, REACH Community Health Centre is holding a ceremony “for Indigenous women to connect, honor our ancestors, and celebrate our strength.” Many Coast Salish cultures follow a 13 moon calendar, with each moon helping to mark shifts in nature and signifying corresponding changes in way of living. The event is a space “to share stories, songs, and prayers.”

“Without Limits” Banksy Art Exhibition

1 Alexander St., Gastown, Vancouver

Until Sunday, June 22

Cost: From $28

Despite fame and worldwide recognition, Banksy’s identity remains anonymous. The street artist is behind infamous images like Love Is In The Air, Girl with Balloon, and more. Now, those interested can see 200 pieces of Banksy’s work, all in one place. The gallery contains nearly every art medium imaginable, from sculptures, to photos, and video.

Queer performances at Rio Theatre

Rio Theatre, Vancouver

Throughout June

Cost: $8 to $30, depending on the film/performance

In celebration of Pride month, Rio Theatre is hosting a variety of queer “films, parties, and performances that bring people together to celebrate love, identity, and community on the big screen and the stage.” Featured on its list are classic movies such as Brokeback Mountain and Call Me By Your Name, but also performances like the Burlesque & Variety Show — all lined up throughout June! Be sure to check out any one of these screenings and performances (or all).

Port Coquitlam Garage Sale

Throughout Port Coquitlam

Saturday, June 14, 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. onwards

Cost: Free

The city of Port Coquitlam is organizing a city-wide garage sale in a touching moment of community building and cooperation on Saturday, June 14. Not too much to say here — go check out the garage sale and see what hidden treasures you can find!

The Herons are Here: Colony Tour

Nature House at Stanley Park, Vancouver

Wednesday, June 11, 5:30–6:45 p.m.

Cost: $12–$30

For the great blue herons, Stanley Park is more than a picturesque place to gather with friends — it’s where they lay their eggs and raise their fledglings. Bird enthusiasts, biology students, or those who are simply curious in learning about the process can attend the tour and “learn all about how these beautiful and large birds navigate the canopy,” as well as “discover how Stanley Park Ecology stewards and supports the heron colony.”