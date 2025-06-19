Brighter Side: When a song finds you

The right song at the right time can feel like fate — and sometimes, that’s all we need

By: Rusham Verma, SFU Student

Imagine you’re on a road trip wi your playlist on shuffle. Then, that song comes on. Yes, the one that seems like it was made for this exact moment on the road. The windows are down, the wind’s flowing in your hair, and it’s just you and the open road. The day suddenly feels brighter. More promising.

Now imagine a different scene: you’ve just been through a breakup and are sulking in bed. A generic playlist plays on shuffle. Your eyes are puffy, and your chest feels heavy; you’re not quite sure how to process such pain. Then, “You’re Losing Me” by Taylor Swift starts playing. Listening to the lyrics, you realize how deeply they echo your feelings. A small smile tugs at your lips. At least someone gets it, you think.

For someone else, the perfect song may play when they get to know their crush’s name is Sally, and the song “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” by ROLE MODEL starts playing in their earphones. Now, that might be too on-the-nose, sure. But for them? It feels like a sign.

So, when the perfect song finds you at the right time, whether it’s a coincidence or cosmic timing, just take the hint. Roll the windows down, feel it, and be the main character.