Monday Music: A reminder that time is lived in every direction, at every speed

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

A car comes and goes, the present nestled somewhere between those four wheels. The past lingers in the air like dust on the dirt road. The future is still miles away, or perhaps it has already passed by. Music reminds us that time is lived in every direction, at every speed. A moment stretches on, while days go by in the blink of an eye. A good tune allows us to slip past the illusion of linear existence, and into a world blanketed by the soft understanding that we are more than dots on a timeline. Here are a few songs that humanize what it feels like to live through the passing of time, captivating attention with beautiful melodies and thoughtful lyrics in the process.

“Airplane” by Hana Vu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Do you remember getting older? Can you tell me what it’s about?” Vu delivers a ballad for what once was, or perhaps what could be. With a voice that echoes equal parts longing and apprehension, she blends past with present in a song that leaves listeners simultaneously nodding their heads and tapping their feet while searching for memories yet to happen. “I don’t feel the same as I did when it’s over,” sings Vu, and neither will the listener after hearing this song.

“Pretty Lady” by Tash Sultana

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tash Sultana brings an infectious sound to the often complex dynamics of relationships. Anyone who has struggled to find a balance in communication with their partner, romantic or otherwise, can see themselves in the lyrics. “I’m passing through a lesson learnt in time, but I know we’ve been over this. Why can’t I break through the other side?” Sultana forces us to ask ourselves how many chances we get before our past simply transcends our present, or perhaps the other way around. Still, beautiful experiences are forged when we are with the right person, and it’s times like these that we “try to make a moment last,” as Sultana sings.

“Burn” by Benja and Glitter Party

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Time continues to change, regardless of whether we follow suit or remain “frozen thinking everything through.” With gentle voices, Benja and Glitter Party explore what it means to look at what used to be in order to become something new. Calming riffs and tender intonations coax the listener towards a sense of hope and possibility, a reminder that sometimes a better tomorrow is hidden in yesterday, so “today I’ll face my life and make it burn.”

“Forgot Your Roots” by Buffalo Traffic Jam

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You lost who you are, forgot your roots and it shows.” Buffalo Traffic Jam confides in listeners what it means to lose yourself through someone else’s eyes. With Caampesque vocals, the duo reminisces on what could have been. But whose fault is it when things don’t work out? Such a question is seldom easily answered. As the song reminds us, the truth is usually a messy combination spanning across people and timelines. Wishing extends its well-worn arms in all directions, pushing and pulling us with it. This is a tune for anyone who finds themselves longing to be anywhere but the here and now.