This week at SFU

School may be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean cool and fun things aren’t happening on campus!

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik

McFogg–themed LARPing extravaganza

Saturday, May 31, 5:00 p.m.

A middle place between world and time (the small patch of woods behind the softball field)

Cost: Free, as long as you come in costume

LARPing, or live–action role–playing for those not in the know, is the activity of dressing up and acting out scenarios and worlds involving usually fictional characters. For this event, take inspiration from our beloved mascot that once was, McFogg. Pull inspiration from Scottish lore, the world of canines, or both.

SFU prison experiment

Content warning: Mentions of forced confinement.

Monday, June 2, 12:00 p.m.–Monday, June 16, 12:00 p.m.

Saywell Hall basement

Cost: Your free will

Got nothing to do this summer? Why not spend two weeks in a dimly lit basement either locked behind bars or berating fellow students, all in the name of research? SFU psychology students are running their own rendition of the Stanford Prison Experiment right here on campus. Don’t worry, proper precautions have been taken this time to ensure that mistakes of the past are not repeated. For example, each participant will receive a $5 Tim Horton’s gift card to offset any trauma.

Grand delayed opening ceremony for SFU pool (fourth time this has been held)

Thursday, June 5, 8:00 a.m. (scheduled to change if the event is delayed for the 100,000th time)

Anywhere but the pool

Cost: $10

Originally slated to open sooner, SFU’s pool is now on track to be ready for summer 2026. To celebrate this milestone, SFU athletics will be holding a ceremony. Festivities will take place in the gravel lot, with a kiddie pool and non-complimentary hotdogs — while supplies last. “The funds from the ceremony will go straight towards the pool,” said Yorn Evarswimming, head of the project. “We would have been done sooner, but there was a little mix up and we were told to build the pool at Mayor Sim’s mansion. So we’ve kind of had to start over, but we’ll get there.”

Bus karaoke with Joy Johnson

Friday, June 6, 5:01 a.m–12:44 a.m.

The R5

Cost: “Free” with Compass Card, $173 without

President Joy Johnson will be riding the R5 to and from campus all day Friday, so join for some bus karaoke!* Pick your own song or choose from a list of her favourites, including Nickelback’s “San Quentin.”

*Please note, The Peak is not liable for any injury resulting from unwanting, helpless passengers just trying to get to work.

*Failure to sing the words to your song correctly may result in a 2% tuition increase.