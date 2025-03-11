To boo, or not to boo?

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer & Phone Min Thant, Staff Writer

Politics have become a huge topic in sports communities recently, particularly hockey, as the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off was littered with dialogue around the annexation of Canada. This stemmed from Canadian hockey fans booing the American national anthem as a means of protest against the harmful annexation rhetoric being spread by the Trump administration. While many offer their support of the booing, some have also argued this action is disrespectful. In your opinion, is booing the national anthem justified?

Yasmin:

Though I’m no patriot, I completely understand how people in Canada may feel compelled to express their discontent in the form of booing the American national anthem during the game. With the rise of stark right-wing conservatism in the US, that orange-coloured felon they call president, and the absolute ridiculousness of his executive team members, it seems the US has put a target on its back and walks around freely touting it in other countries’ faces. What makes no sense to me is how, despite being our closest neighbour and longtime ally, they have chosen to pick a fight with Canada and threaten to expel its existence as an independent country. Regardless of all the geopolitical nonsense that seems to multiply every hour, I don’t agree with the actions Canadian fans have taken in choosing to boo the American anthem and players. You can hate the players for reasons independent of politics, such as not playing up to standard, for their character, or playing dirty. But to boo the singers, musicians, and players who are uninvolved in President Trump’s proposals feels unfair. Canadian patriotism is at an all time high at the moment, and I get it, but we should be showing people respect and hospitality regardless of the decisions of fascist leaders — as fellow athletes, sports fans, and humans living in arduous times.

Phone: I believe booing the national anthem is justified when sports are being used to spread interstate hatred by the Trump administration. When a simple question about hockey is answered by referencing Canada as the “soon-to-be 51st state,” you know sports are no longer about sports. You can argue that ordinary citizens and players should not have to suffer for what the government does — but wait, what about those memes and taunts before the game? When sports are inherently associated with a negative view of another country, then responding to it similarly is acceptable — as long as it is non-violent. Plus, sports and national anthems have had a history of protest. In 2016, Colin Kaepernick, a NFL player, kneeled in protest against police brutality and discrimination. In supporting this and to also protest against Trump’s sexism, former co-captain of the US women’s soccer team, Megan Rapinoe also refused to sing the national anthem or put a hand over her heart. Booing the US national anthem is a form of expression and protest, not to criticize the sports or players, but to bring attention to US hockey fans (and the wider population) that this narrative of belittling Canada is unacceptable. Let’s also not forget that Americans have started booing O Canada in sports events following the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Yasmin: You raise an interesting point about sports being used as a tool for political messaging and interstate tensions. While I agree that national anthems and sports have been historically sites of protest, it’s worth considering whether booing an anthem is the most effective way to make a statement. Yes, sports rivalries can sometimes spill over into nationalism, and the Trump administration certainly encourages divisive rhetoric. However, if the goal is to challenge harmful narratives and foster respect, responding in kind — booing an anthem — risks reinforcing the very cycle of antagonism that fuels these tensions. It might make US fans more defensive rather than prompting them to reconsider the way sports is being used to belittle Canada. That said, I agree that sports aren’t always “just sports,” and political dynamics inevitably seep into the culture surrounding them. But, maybe the better response isn’t to mirror the antagonism, but to reframe the conversation in a way that calls attention to the issue without escalating hostility?

Phone: Definitely. As much as I support the protest aspects of the booing, I also don’t like how this might be turning into a vicious cycle of adversity between the two nations. As seen by the conversation between President Zelensky and Trump last week, the Trump administration is going to be more assertive and childish when dealing with the rest of the world. In this unfortunate case, I think it would be better for Canadians to be the bigger people and protest through other channels. One method that seems to be working is the boycotting of US products by Canadian consumers and businesses. These kinds of protests hit the US where it hurts, spreading a message of resistance while maintaining a face of maturity. I am glad we are both on the same page about sports becoming more political these days. Sadly, things have changed much since people referred to sports as a unifying factor that transcends borders and nationalities. We have a lot of work ahead of us as people living in Canada and the US to bring back sports that can bring solidarity between each other. In the meantime, I’ll support any initiative that pushes back against Trump’s anti-Canada rhetoric, if not anthem booing, then boycotts and social media protests.