The Rundown: SFU Marches through the month

By: Izzy Cheung, Sports Editor

Editor’s note: Results from these matches were taken on March 14, 2025.

March 1 — A busy day

March 1 was a busy day for the Red Leafs, who took part in five different events. The men’s wrestling team placed 12th in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) DII Men’s Wrestling Championships, with this being their last tournament of the season. SFU softball played Western Washington twice, starting the day with a 1–0 win and ending it with a 7–1 loss. Red Leafs women’s basketball took home an 88–79 win against Seattle Pacific, while the men’s team was defeated 73–70 by Central Washington. With the win and the loss, SFU’s basketball season is officially over.

March 2 — Last chances at Boston University

The Last Chance Indoor National Qualifier occurred on March 2 at Boston University, where members of SFU track & field competed for a spot at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships. The 4x400m women’s relay team of Emma Cannan, Elizabeth Vanderput, Claire Bosma, and Marie-Éloïse Leclair broke a Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) record in order to punch their ticket to the championships, finishing their race in 3:39.78. As well, senior Andrew Thomson ran a 4:07.91 mile, breaking a personal record. In distance medley relays (DMR), performances by Aiden Good, Tyson Carr, Colton Plummer, and Jose Castro clocked the team in at 9:47.71.

March 6 and 7 — Home matches for the softball team

SFU softball hosted two afternoon matches on Thursday, March 6, both against Northwest Nazarene. The first match, which started at 2:00 p.m., went to SFU with a final score of 8–4. Neither team had to wait very long for a rematch, as the next game commenced at 4:42 p.m. SFU took a 5–3 loss to round out the day. On March 7, the softball team picked up from where they left off the day before, hosting another two games against Nazarene. This time, SFU took both matches decisively, winning 10–2 and 8–0 to wrap up their homestand.

March 7 and 8 — Wrapping up the wrestling season

Meanwhile, in Iowa, the SFU women’s wrestling team took part in their final tournament of the season — the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC). They placed 21st out of 64 participating teams.

March 10 and 11 — A swing for fifth

Both of SFU’s men’s and women’s golf teams travelled to California for tournaments on March 10 and 11. The men’s team took part in the East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout, placing seventh of 17 after both tournament days concluded. The women’s team, participating in the San Marcos Fujikura Invitational, placed fifth out of 14 other schools.