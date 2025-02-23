Why we should vote “yes” on the Health and Dental Plan fee increase

By: Emmanuel Adegboyega, SFU Student

Editor’s note: This was written by the Simon Fraser Student Society president endorsing a referendum he has worked on. The Peak will not be financially compensating Adegboyega as per our conflict of interest policy, which states that when an employee of the SFSS writes on issues of student politics, that piece shall not be paid. The Peak’s coverage of the referendum is not influenced by the SFSS. This is an Opinions article that reflects the opinion of the author. The Peak was not able to independently verify the SFSS’ data on increasing claims from students due to confidentiality.

I will be the first to admit that increasing fees is unpopular. But stay with me as I explain to you why this is necessary, and what you have to gain from this.

The SFSS is conducting a referendum to propose a one-time increase to its Health and Dental Plan fees from $267.08 to $364.08 per year. On a separate question, the referendum proposes allowing the SFSS Council the ability to adjust this fee for inflation by up to 5% annually, if necessary (meaning this would not happen by default). It is important to note these two questions are independent of one another.

With rising costs, the current fee cap can no longer sustain the plan. If students vote against the increase, the SFSS may need to reduce costs by cutting benefits, resulting in less coverage and higher out-of-pocket expenses. Without this adjustment, the plan may no longer adequately meet your healthcare needs. To continue providing essential services, the SFSS must ensure that fees keep pace with growing expenses.

The last successful fee increase referendum took place over a decade ago, in 2014, when the plan fee rose from $198 to $255. In the last decade, the SFSS Health and Dental Plan fee has increased by only 5% (to the current $267.08). Let that sink in.

With rising costs, the current fee cap can no longer sustain the plan.

The reason for holding the referendum at this time is the SFSS Health and Dental Plan has reached its fee ceiling, and without your approval, the SFSS cannot raise fees beyond the current cap. On the other hand, the costs of providing this service have increased every year due to inflation and soaring claims. This reality has the SFSS stuck between a rock and a hard place.

In past years, the cost of literally everything has increased and this service is no exception. However, our fees have not kept up with inflation. If we simply account for this, since the last fee increase in 2014, our current fees should be at $334.13 today.

To put this in context, this referendum is proposing a new fee of $364.08 — an additional $29.95 to what it should be if we factor for inflation only.

Increased usage and claims by students are also contributing to the rising premiums. If you drive a car, you already understand that if you submit a claim, you can fully expect your premiums to increase at renewal. The Health and Dental Plan works in a broadly similar way. Last year alone, students accessed a record $4.6 million in health and dental services, marking a 35% increase in claims over the past five years, according to annual confidential reports that could not be shared with The Peak. This growing reliance on the plan is proof that students need this program now more than ever. However, this also means premiums need to rise to match demand. The SFSS has always worked hard to balance affordability with accessibility, but continued rising usage and service costs now necessitate this fee increase.

While it’s difficult to swallow the idea of a fee increase, it’s important to put it in context. The SFSS Health and Dental Plan fees are among the lowest of comparable student associations — UBC’s current fee for undergraduate students sits at $367. If this referendum passes, the SFSS will bring its fees in line with those of other associations, ensuring that we continue to offer robust coverage without compromising on the quality of care students receive.

It’s also important to remember you have options. If you have an existing coverage plan through a parent, partner, or employer, you can opt-out and receive a full refund. However, not every student has the option of alternative coverage, and for some students, this is the only health plan they receive. You can also choose to downgrade from the Enhanced Care Plan to the Basic Care Plan for less coverage at a lower fee. Alternatively, you can keep the Enhanced Care Plan for comprehensive coverage. The bottom line is: supporting the Health and Dental Plan Fee Increase is an investment in your well-being and the well-being of your peers. So, as you head to the polls (SFU inboxes) on February 27–28, consider the long-term impact on your health — and vote to support the plan that serves you.