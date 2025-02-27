Non-Black minorities need to stop using the N-word

By: Kamal Nagi, SFU Student

Black contributions have helped shape much of contemporary pop culture. Instead of recognition, however, non-Black influencers continuously take credit for its introduction to the mainstream. True appreciation is not just consuming Black culture, but addressing anti-Black racism in everyday life, including the exploitation of Black culture. One example of cultural aspects being stolen and exploited is the casual use of the N-word by non-Black individuals, particularly within some South Asian and Latinx communities. Appropriation ignores the history of anti-Black oppression and the efforts of Black communities to reclaim their identities.

African American Vernacular English (AAVE) is often pirated by non-Black people who overlook its cultural significance; it is a language system that’s constantly evolving, with strong historical origins in Black American communities. Just as AAVE is more than internet slang, the N-word has a derogatory history that can’t be disconnected from its roots. Many non-Black people of colour use the term casually, justifying its use with references to hip-hop culture or shared racial discrimination. The word’s frequent use by Black artists does not grant listeners permission to use it with the excuse of singing along. Black communities have reclaimed the word as an act of resistance against their shared experiences of oppression, and non-Black people’s ignorance of this renovates remaining structures of white supremacy.

Social media has become a faceless space where AAVE words and Black cultural markers such as clothing, music, and language often lose historical importance and become trends. Non-Black people who use the same language are quick to claim and dismiss it as slang and are seen as “cool” among peers, yet Black people are discriminated against for using AAVE in legal, professional, and educational contexts. This worrying trend of stealing AAVE without acknowledgement turns into more than language appropriation; it reinforces oppression and the silencing of Black voices rather than solidarity.

Though Black culture through music, fashion, and social movements have had a tremendous impact on global pop culture, the lack of recognition or credit leads to casual appropriation. White supremacy produces a dichotomy of whiteness and non-whiteness; non-Black youth gravitate towards Black culture, which is markedly “othered” in North American society, in search of belonging or to position themselves as anti-establishment in relation to white people. Still, recognizing the cause does not excuse appropriation, especially considering the violent history of slavery, segregation, and anti-Black oppression behind the N-word.

Criticizing this rising norm is sometimes met with mockery or scorn alongside labels of being “too sensitive” or “overreacting.” Below the surface, gaslighting those who call out this offensive behaviour is a refusal to hold themselves accountable. Despite the uncomfortable conversation, holding each other responsible for using the derogatory term is the first step to acknowledging the issue. The next step is to educate ourselves and show real solidarity by respecting the boundaries set by Black communities. We must challenge those around us and advocate, as true allyship isn’t just listening and learning, but also taking action.