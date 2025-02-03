Need to Know, Need to Go: Black History Month

Celebrate and learn more about Black cultures

Illustration of a blue calendar, with "Need to Know, Need to Go" written on top
Arts & Culture events to catch around the city. Image courtesy of Brianna Quan

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

photo of Surrey Arts Centre
PHOTO: Jasmeen Sran / The Peak

DIVERSEcity Black in BC: Celebrating Black Excellence
When: Friday, Feb 7, 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. 
Cost: Free
Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Civic Theatres at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Avenue

Food, music, dance, and speeches are all included in this free event. Canadian poet Elliot Slinn will be delivering a keynote speech, while entertainer King Fish will be performing limbo dancing and inviting others to join. DIVERSEcity Black in BC will also present the Black Brilliance Awards, designed to highlight community members who are “advancing leadership, equity, culture, and justice, in their fields or areas of expertise.” 

photo of Vancouver public library
PHOTO: Amirul Anirban / The Peak

Verses of Power: Black Poets Speak Out
When: Wednesday, Feb 12, 7:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. 
Cost: Free
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Location, 350 West Georgia St.

This event features three esteemed Black Canadian poets: Brandon Wint, fanny kearse, and Adonis Critter King. Come listen to these artists illuminate the beauty and power within the spoken word as they take the stage to deliver poems from the heart. The show will also include a screening of “poetic short films by Black filmmakers.”

photo of Old Crow Coffee + Moodswing Bar at 655 Front St.
PHOTO: Katelyn Connor / The Peak

Baddies N Boujee: A Black History Month Show
When: Friday, Feb 21, 6:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. 
Cost: $10 for Black people, $25 door tickets, pay what you can available
Where: Old Crow Coffee + Moodswing Bar, 655 Front St.

This drag show will feature numerous performances with a cast of local Black artists, along with “sponsored raffle prizes, custom stickers of each baddie, special curated cocktails, and food that pays homage to Black people’s history.” For those interested, the theme is “boujee as hell — think baddies, real housewives vibe, pearls — go all out.”

photo of The Beaumont Studios
PHOTO: Amirul Anirban / The Peak

Obsidian Battle and Jam
When: Saturday, Feb 22, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. and Sunday, Feb 23, 2:15 p.m.–11:45 p.m.
Cost: $27.96
Where: The Post at 750, 750 Hamilton St. (Saturday) and The Beaumont Studios, 316 West 5th Ave. (Sunday)

This event is designed to celebrate the rich art of hip hop and its space in Black culture. With “MC’s, DJs, judges, and media personnel from the Black community,” day one will feature dance workshops along with an open cypher/party for those looking to bust a move. Day two will see dance battles throughout the day followed by an after party to close things out.

