Need to Know, Need to Go: Black History Month

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

DIVERSEcity Black in BC: Celebrating Black Excellence

When: Friday, Feb 7, 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Civic Theatres at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Avenue

Food, music, dance, and speeches are all included in this free event. Canadian poet Elliot Slinn will be delivering a keynote speech, while entertainer King Fish will be performing limbo dancing and inviting others to join. DIVERSEcity Black in BC will also present the Black Brilliance Awards, designed to highlight community members who are “advancing leadership, equity, culture, and justice, in their fields or areas of expertise.”

Verses of Power: Black Poets Speak Out

When: Wednesday, Feb 12, 7:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Location, 350 West Georgia St.

This event features three esteemed Black Canadian poets: Brandon Wint, fanny kearse, and Adonis Critter King. Come listen to these artists illuminate the beauty and power within the spoken word as they take the stage to deliver poems from the heart. The show will also include a screening of “poetic short films by Black filmmakers.”

Baddies N Boujee: A Black History Month Show

When: Friday, Feb 21, 6:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 for Black people, $25 door tickets, pay what you can available

Where: Old Crow Coffee + Moodswing Bar, 655 Front St.

This drag show will feature numerous performances with a cast of local Black artists, along with “sponsored raffle prizes, custom stickers of each baddie, special curated cocktails, and food that pays homage to Black people’s history.” For those interested, the theme is “boujee as hell — think baddies, real housewives vibe, pearls — go all out.”

Obsidian Battle and Jam

When: Saturday, Feb 22, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. and Sunday, Feb 23, 2:15 p.m.–11:45 p.m.

Cost: $27.96

Where: The Post at 750, 750 Hamilton St. (Saturday) and The Beaumont Studios, 316 West 5th Ave. (Sunday)

This event is designed to celebrate the rich art of hip hop and its space in Black culture. With “MC’s, DJs, judges, and media personnel from the Black community,” day one will feature dance workshops along with an open cypher/party for those looking to bust a move. Day two will see dance battles throughout the day followed by an after party to close things out.