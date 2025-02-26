Local Black businesses

By: Phone Min Thant, Staff Writer

Whether you’re shopping for clothes or dining out with your loved ones, what better way is there to celebrate Black History Month than by supporting local Black-owned businesses? A good thing about Vancouver is that there are many such places — these ones are all accessible by transit! So, put on your jackets and winter boots, and get ready to check out these treasure troves.

Miscellany Thrift and Vintage

323 E Broadway, Vancouver

Opening hours: Monday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. and Sundays 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Closest bus stop: WB E Broadway at Scotia St. using bus 009 (Alma)

Not to be confused with Miscellany Finds (which is also a fantastic option for Black-owned thrifting), this cozy and unassuming store offers you a huge range of clothes and trinkets, as well as household and decorative items. These aren’t just any clothes — Miscellany stocks brands personally chosen by their staff. Their founder, Zainab Bernard, is a well-recognized figure in the Hastings-Sunrise community for the “safety and support” she provided to them before that location was forced to shut down for development projects. The store has been a provider of employment opportunities for women and others who struggle to find jobs due to issues such as addiction or past-incarceration. They also donate a part of their earnings to local community initiatives such as “local elementary schools and local businesses.”

Ethos Myth Jewellery and Design

736 Granville St., Vancouver

Opening hours: Wednesday–Saturday, 1:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Closest SkyTrain Station: Granville Station

Looking for personal, hand-crafted jewellery for birthday or anniversary gifts? Founded by Michella Domo, a goldsmith with over a decade of experience, Ethos uses ethical raw materials with their own mastery of goldsmithing to create rings, bracelets, necklaces, and many more. Ethos also has a repair and recycling service where you can bring in your own jewellery and family heirlooms, as well as reimagine “company logos, concept prototypes, family crest collections, and bespoke wedding bands” using their traditionally modern jewellerymaking methods. So, the next time you’re looking for handmade gifts that will last a lifetime, support a local jeweller like Ethos.

Kasandy

1660 Duranleau St., Granville Island, Vancouver

Opening hours: Monday–Sunday, 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Closest bus stop: 2nd Ave. at Anderson St. using bus 050 (Waterfront)

Located on the busy Granville Island, Kasandy is an artisan business selling fair trade hand-crafted items made by local craftspeople from Kenya and East Africa. Kasandy is not only a business, but also a social effort to bridge small-scale crafts trade from Africa to the rest of the world. While the majority of their products are sourced from East African artisans, 20% of the products they sell are produced in-house. Kasandy offers a huge range of items, from clothing and footwear to furniture, tea, and coffee. They also have a non-profit initiative aimed at promoting artisan exposure, education opportunities for Black women, and support for child adoption.

The Lion’s Den Cafe

651 East 15th Ave., Vancouver

Opening hours: Wednesday–Friday, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Closest bus stop: WB Kingsway at Fraser St. using bus 019 (Stanley Park)

The Lion’s Den Cafe is a “Japaribbean” (Japanese Caribbean) fusion restaurant, owned and run by Ken Brooks (who was born in the Bahamas) and Junko Tanabe (Brooks’s Japanese wife). The mosaic of what are seemingly two different cuisines brings out the best in both of them, making this local gem a community favourite in East Hastings. Although it may be cliché to recommend the jerk chicken in a Caribbean restaurant, I am going to do just that for Lion’s Den — it’s that good! Lion’s Den is not only a hidden gem but also a rallying point for locals, as seen back in 2017 when the community helped the owners keep the doors open after Brooks suffered a stroke. It’s still running strong in 2025.