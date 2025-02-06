Bright-er Side: Campus Community Shuttle

By: Abigail Streifel, SFU Student

If you need a free, accessible, and quick way to get across campus, the Campus Community Shuttle is perfect for you. Starting at 8:00 a.m. every weekday, the shuttle takes students across the Burnaby campus and drops them off at one of seven stops along its route. It leaves Residences every 30 minutes and continues throughout the day until 10:30 p.m., so that it’s practically always available.

The Community Shuttle is seriously underrated for how helpful it is. It can take you from one end of campus to the other in a couple of minutes — you can make it to class when you’re running late! It’s also a lifesaver in rainy weather. Staying completely dry outside isn’t always possible, so the shuttle keeps you from getting drenched. Furthermore, it’s a good accessible option if you aren’t able to easily travel across campus.

There’s also the added benefit of getting to go on a little adventure. It can be exciting to watch the trees and buildings fly by and appreciate the view! If walking around SFU sometimes feels monotonous, taking the shuttle offers a bit of variety.

The shuttle service is an amazing resource that allows us to travel to any location at the Burnaby campus, free of charge. Next time you have somewhere to be, consider taking the shuttle!