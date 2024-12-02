We must destigmatize social housing

By: Manal Kashif, SFU Student

Owning a home is a dream for many in today’s society. Yet, have we ever paused to consider when the pursuit of home ownership becomes less about affording a house and more about owning land? Who benefits from that, and who is left with the short end of the stick? The reality is that corporate greed and the commodification of housing have made it incredibly difficult for many to afford a home in this economy. There are more affordable housing options, such as housing co-ops or government-subsidized housing. However, stigma about alternative housing options reinforces stereotypes about marginalized groups — and ends up harming everyone who struggles with housing costs.

Housing co-operatives, also known as co-ops, differ from owning or renting. Co-ops provide housing to their members, who buy into a share of the cooperative as a whole but don’t own their units. They’re either run by private entities or subsidized by the government, such as through BC Housing. The Canadian government used to invest more money in social housing, but cut back its investments after the recession in the ‘80s. Nowadays, people often associate these affordable housing options with low-income families and marginalized groups.

Many people are against social housing developments due to the assumption that they attract people with complex mental health and substance use issues. This August, some Richmond community members protested a “supportive housing project,” claiming the area would start to resemble Chinatown and lead to criminal activity. People from low-income families are actually more likely to be victims of violent crime, and separating individuals based on marginalization only exacerbates inequality.

The growing opposition to new affordable housing developments goes against the self-interests of middle class folks as well.

How does this stigma relate to the reality of social housing? While it’s true that Canada has prioritized providing housing to vulnerable populations, it’s also important to note just how scarce these co-ops and subsidized housing options are. Only 3.5% of Canada’s housing stock is considered social housing, meaning there’s a high demand for such limited space. This leaves many people, including low-income and other marginalized folks, unable to access affordable housing. But the stigma that we as a society have built around social housing also impacts people such as students and others who would be considered middle-income. According to a survey by Ipsos, 80% of Canadians “believe that owning a home in Canada is now only for the rich.”

The growing housing crisis in Canada is evident in a report from the National Bank of Canada, which said “housing affordability nearly hit its worst levels since the 1980s [recession] in the fourth quarter of 2023.” The lack of available and affordable housing options normalizes the problem while pinning the blame on those who rely most on it.

Trying to tackle this stigma requires coming up with solutions for the housing crisis — which includes embracing alternative options to renting and home ownership. According to Global News, “nearly a third of Canadians are considering buying a home with others, renting out a secondary unit and other ‘non-traditional’ paths to ownership.” The fact of the matter is that people are influenced by the idealization of home ownership. But if social housing were more available and normalized for the general population, it would alleviate many financial struggles and reduce strain on the private housing market.

The negative impacts of looking down on affordable housing not only reach society as a whole, but also affect the SFU community. Many students find it difficult to afford housing, and as we have witnessed lately the increasing number of students sleeping on campus, it’s safe to say the situation is only getting worse. The idea of traditional home ownership is becoming less and less of a possibility now for the upcoming generations. This is why it’s important to break down stereotypes surrounding social housing. It’s time to rethink our society’s obsession with home ownership, and consider whether stigma is preventing us from exploring better alternatives.