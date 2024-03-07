What Grinds Our Gears: Talking in class

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

I’ve had enough with students talking during class. No, I’m not bothered by asking for a pencil or page number — what makes my blood boil is students having full-on conversations while a teacher is giving a lesson. Unfortunately, my cutting glares haven’t accomplished much to stop this tribulation, except get my nervous system even more riled up. So, here’s to those who haven’t gotten the hint.

Look, I failed physics in high school, but even I know sound travels. You must be completely oblivious if you think your discussion doesn’t trickle down the rows in front of you. Also, dropping an octave isn’t the same thing as whispering — it actually makes your voice more distinct, with every voice crack delivering to every ear. Most of us didn’t trek all the way up the mountain to listen to you whine about how your latte is too milky. We came to learn, but that’s difficult with sounds coming from multiple directions, or worse, people trying to rope you into a conversation while you’re clearly trying to take notes.

I can’t think of any other scenario where having a separate conversation while someone is directly addressing you is acceptable. I genuinely want to know why some people come to class. Why not just start a podcast? At least then we won’t be forced to listen. Put yourself in your instructor’s shoes — you’re standing in front of a room of students whose eyes are glued to their devices . . . watching The Bee Movie. It’s another level of disrespect to have students so blatantly uninterested by laughing with the person next to them. The audacity I’ve witnessed is remarkable. I’ve seen students talk over other students sharing their insights or asking questions. This makes me nervous to raise my hand in class.

To all instructors: I wholeheartedly support you in calling these people out, if not for your sake, then for your students. And while you’re limiting distractions, feel free to ban Axe body spray.