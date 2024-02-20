This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 19 – 25

By
Peak Web
-
0
31
PHOTO: Sebastian Brinkman / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Thursday, February 22: men’s basketball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m. 

  • 50% discount on admission 
  • Recorded back-to-back wins, their longest win streak of the season, on February 1 and February 3

Saturday, February 24: men’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Black History Night and 50% discount on admission 
  • Lost 69–51 earlier in the season to Northwest Nazarene 

Sunday, February 25: men’s golf vs. Fraser Valley in Pitt Meadows 

  • Day one of two 
  • Second and last competition of the month 

Away Games 

Monday, February 19–Tuesday, February 20: track and field at the GNAC championships in Spokane, Washington 

  • Women finished third and men finished fifth at the conference championships last year 

Tuesday, February 20: softball vs. Stanislaus State (California) at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. 

  • Last played Stanislaus State in 2015 to an 8–1 loss
  • Sixth game the team is playing in four days (February 16–20)

Thursday, February 22: women’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Final road trip of the season 
  • Scored 83 points three times in their last five games 

Friday, February 23: lacrosse vs. University of California (Berkeley) at 7:00 p.m. 

  • First game of the season 
  • SFU won their 10th Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League title last season

Friday, February 23–Saturday, February 24: track and field at the University of Washington for the Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet 

  • Final meet of the season 

Saturday, February 24: lacrosse at Santa Clara University at 12:00 p.m. 

  • Beat Santa Clara 10–9 last season 

Saturday, February 24: women’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at 1:00 p.m. 

  • Lost 74–60 earlier this season to Montana State 
  • Montana State lost their first game to a conference opponent this season on January 27 

Saturday, February 24: conference hockey team vs. Okanagan Lakers at 6:15 p.m. 

  • Last game of the season 
  • Beat Okanagan the last time they played, 4–3

Sunday, February 25: lacrosse vs. Nevada at 12:00 p.m. 

  • Beat Nevada 24–4 last season 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply