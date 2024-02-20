This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Thursday, February 22: men’s basketball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- 50% discount on admission
- Recorded back-to-back wins, their longest win streak of the season, on February 1 and February 3
Saturday, February 24: men’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- Black History Night and 50% discount on admission
- Lost 69–51 earlier in the season to Northwest Nazarene
Sunday, February 25: men’s golf vs. Fraser Valley in Pitt Meadows
- Day one of two
- Second and last competition of the month
Away Games
Monday, February 19–Tuesday, February 20: track and field at the GNAC championships in Spokane, Washington
- Women finished third and men finished fifth at the conference championships last year
Tuesday, February 20: softball vs. Stanislaus State (California) at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Last played Stanislaus State in 2015 to an 8–1 loss
- Sixth game the team is playing in four days (February 16–20)
Thursday, February 22: women’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at 7:00 p.m.
- Final road trip of the season
- Scored 83 points three times in their last five games
Friday, February 23: lacrosse vs. University of California (Berkeley) at 7:00 p.m.
- First game of the season
- SFU won their 10th Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League title last season
Friday, February 23–Saturday, February 24: track and field at the University of Washington for the Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet
- Final meet of the season
Saturday, February 24: lacrosse at Santa Clara University at 12:00 p.m.
- Beat Santa Clara 10–9 last season
Saturday, February 24: women’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at 1:00 p.m.
- Lost 74–60 earlier this season to Montana State
- Montana State lost their first game to a conference opponent this season on January 27
Saturday, February 24: conference hockey team vs. Okanagan Lakers at 6:15 p.m.
- Last game of the season
- Beat Okanagan the last time they played, 4–3
Sunday, February 25: lacrosse vs. Nevada at 12:00 p.m.
- Beat Nevada 24–4 last season