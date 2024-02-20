This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 19 – 25

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Thursday, February 22: men’s basketball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

50% discount on admission

Recorded back-to-back wins, their longest win streak of the season, on February 1 and February 3

Saturday, February 24: men’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Black History Night and 50% discount on admission

Lost 69–51 earlier in the season to Northwest Nazarene

Sunday, February 25: men’s golf vs. Fraser Valley in Pitt Meadows

Day one of two

Second and last competition of the month

Away Games

Monday, February 19–Tuesday, February 20: track and field at the GNAC championships in Spokane, Washington

Women finished third and men finished fifth at the conference championships last year

Tuesday, February 20: softball vs. Stanislaus State (California) at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Last played Stanislaus State in 2015 to an 8–1 loss

Sixth game the team is playing in four days (February 16–20)

Thursday, February 22: women’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at 7:00 p.m.

Final road trip of the season

Scored 83 points three times in their last five games

Friday, February 23: lacrosse vs. University of California (Berkeley) at 7:00 p.m.

First game of the season

SFU won their 10 th Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League title last season

Friday, February 23–Saturday, February 24: track and field at the University of Washington for the Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet

Final meet of the season

Saturday, February 24: lacrosse at Santa Clara University at 12:00 p.m.

Beat Santa Clara 10–9 last season

Saturday, February 24: women’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at 1:00 p.m.

Lost 74–60 earlier this season to Montana State

Montana State lost their first game to a conference opponent this season on January 27

Saturday, February 24: conference hockey team vs. Okanagan Lakers at 6:15 p.m.

Last game of the season

Beat Okanagan the last time they played, 4–3

Sunday, February 25: lacrosse vs. Nevada at 12:00 p.m.

Beat Nevada 24–4 last season