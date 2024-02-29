SFU partners with Canadian Blood Services for 1,000 stem cell swabs campaign

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

SFU students were invited to an opportunity to change lives on February 8. Canadian Blood Services set up shop in the Student Union Building and outside the Mackenzie Cafe, encouraging individuals to register for stem cell donations.

Stem cell transplants aid in blood restoration for those who have undergone chemotherapy treatments due to prolonged illness, including blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, cancer, and over 80 other conditions. A stem cell transplant increases blood cell turnover to help the body create more white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. These cells clot the blood to prevent bleeding within the body.

Canadian Blood Services came to SFU with two goals: to recruit more students aged 17–35 and encourage those with ethnically diverse or mixed-race backgrounds to register.

“People who need a stem cell transplant are more likely to find a match in a donor with a similar ancestral or ethnic background,” Canadian Blood Services community development manager Anika McDonald said in an interview with The Peak. Currently, Canadian Blood Services only has a third of registrants who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC). “Having a stem cell registry that is as diverse as Canada can help ensure that people who need a stem cell transplant can find a suitable match,” explained McDonald.

Canadian Blood Services has been recruiting at universities and other academic institutions such as the University of British Columbia throughout February to encourage young people to register for stem cell donations. The SFU Blood, Organ, and Stem Cell Club assisted with the event held at SFU. Their campaign had a goal to reach over 1,000 student swabs.

Students who register to participate in stem cell donation will have the inside of their cheek swabbed to collect a sample that will be examined and tested by Canadian Blood Services. Once a match has been found, students will be contacted to find a time to proceed with the donation. Canadian Blood Services notes that it may be weeks, months, or years for an eventual match to register, but the act of registering is already a positive start to saving someone’s life.

Health barriers for BIPOC occur frequently in Canada. Systemic barriers are present in healthcare environments due to racial bias, lack of information, and misdiagnosis. Canadian Blood Services is determined to address these obstacles by organizing stem cell registration events to encourage students of different backgrounds to sign up.

“Contrary to common misconceptions, most stem cell donations do not involve surgery; instead, the method for collecting your stem cells will most likely involve a process similar to donating blood,” said McDonald. Blood is collected through a needle from an arm and filtered through a machine that selects stem cells from the blood. A second needle in another arm will return the remaining blood to your body.

Students interested in registering are encouraged to visit www.blood.ca/swabatschool to register for a stem cell donation. The SFU Blood, Organ, and Stem Cell Club also seeks volunteers and do not require prior experience. Training will be offered on-site.