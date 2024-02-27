Opinions in Dialogue: Intersectionality in leftist spaces

By: Olivia Visser, Copy Editor and Michelle Young, Opinions Editor

Intersectionality, a concept coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw, notes “that all oppression is linked.” It is “the acknowledgement that everyone has their own unique experiences of discrimination and oppression and we must consider everything and anything that can marginalize people — gender, race, class, sexual orientation, physical ability, etc.” However, in many supposed progressive spaces, there seems to be a complete disregard for intersectionality.

Michelle: I have many intersecting identities, yet it feels like they’re always fighting with one another in community spaces due to a lack of understanding of intersectionality. There might be anti-immigrant or racist rhetoric in one space, but ableism in another. I’ve written about this in the past, but something that has always surprised me is the dismissal of accessible spaces for pride events. In a community disproportionately affected by AIDS, Mpox, and adverse medical outcomes, I’ve felt that queer folks should know to protect the vulnerable. This is the community who hung a “CDC Kills” banner from the roof of the Center for Disease Control in the ‘90s. The CDC is still killing with their incorrect guidance about COVID-19 isolation guidelines. However, sometimes the 2SLGBTQIA+ community doesn’t want to listen about how they are making spaces inaccessible. The lack of action is especially disappointing when it comes from people who are trying to champion human rights, but are entirely comfortable being prejudiced against another group. This is why intersectionality is so important.

Olivia: I think some people get caught up in only advocating for causes they feel closely connected to, which I can’t entirely blame them for. But at the same time, intersectionality is foundational to advocacy. We can’t solve injustices by only focusing on a fraction of a problem. For instance, people of colour can be left out of conversations in disabled spaces, which can be dominated by white people. From my time in online spaces, I’ve learned that Black disabled people in particular are disproportionately impacted by medical discrimination, yet some white folks are uncomfortable speaking out about this because it doesn’t impact them directly. The experience of being overlooked or mistreated by medical professionals is amplified for disabled folks, but even more so for those with intersecting identities.

Michelle: It’s important to understand that because everything is connected, our causes tend to overlap. When fighting racism and police brutality, we can’t forget that Black disabled people also face higher rates of police violence. While I don’t believe advocacy and community care should be transactional — meaning we shouldn’t advocate for one cause only to expect the same in return — it’s hard for me to believe someone truly cares about progress if they are blocking out certain aspects like disability justice, racism, or queerphobia. Feminism, for example, needs to be intersectional. We cannot automatically assume that certain feminist ideas will serve us all equally without considering that BIPOC, queer and trans, lower income, and disabled women experience unique barriers. Violence against women tends to disproportionately affect these groups, yet sometimes white cisgender women will act racist and homophobic — harming the women they claim to stand up for. I feel that sometimes, we do not listen to one another, and prefer to justify behaviours and argue that they aren’t really bad or harmful — when they are.

Olivia: I get concerned when I see people quietly claw back values that they previously upheld, particularly at the start of the pandemic. I understand that everyone has different comfort levels and circumstances when it comes to COVID-19, but forward momentum is essential. If we want to truly adapt to COVID-19 — rather than convincing ourselves it’s suddenly safe now — we need to practice selflessness and remember who we’re advocating for. There are people who believe that since they had mild infections with no lingering side-effects, that this would be the case for everyone — let alone for themselves the next time around. Since when did activism only entail causes that impact you personally? Shouldn’t those with the privilege and capacity to use their voice do so? And it’s not just our voices that matter. Time and time again, the pandemic has shown us that actions matter more than words. We don’t have to be perfect, but we shouldn’t let ourselves become complacent. Wearing a mask in public spaces, staying home from work or events when you’re unwell, and avoiding large gatherings can and does make a substantial difference. It may be challenging to make these decisions if you feel like you can’t visibly see their impact in real-time, but think about those with autoimmune diseases, cancer, or other chronic illnesses, who can’t afford to get sick. They deserve to feel like they belong in leftist spaces — or any space, for that matter. There are people who have hardly left their homes in years because they don’t feel protected by their peers and supposed allies.

Michelle: I can’t help but be frustrated when I hear “there is more than just COVID-19” to advocate for and that COVID-19 precautions are supposedly rooted in self-preservation. It is rooted in community care, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that if we were in 2020. Obviously, there are more problems than COVID-19, but COVID-19 is impacting so many groups — women, people of colour, 2SLGBTQIA+ folks disproportionately, and it feels like pulling teeth to have most people take basic precautions, even when they are so vocal on other causes. Recently, I’ve noticed a large push toward in-person protests as the “bare minimum” for change and advocacy. Protests are important, and if people can attend, then go for it. Though we shouldn’t be shaming people for staying home when there has been little effort to make these events accessible. However, I have noticed a large effort to include intersectional principles in liberation movements for Palestine. #AltTextPalestine is an initiative to help keep information accessible to people who use screen readers. Jane Shi, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, and Alice Wong — all prominent disability justice advocates — have collectively raised nearly $300,000 for their eSims for Gaza campaign. There are also actions that can be done from home like signing petitions and calling MLAs. National Students for Justice in Palestine have also emphasized why wearing masks at protests is important because “our liberation is connected” — this is really important.

Olivia: Activism has no bare minimum when every individual has different circumstances. We should leave room for grace and recognize that not everyone can attend protests, has the financial means to donate, or uses social media. We can only really do what we have the capacity for, but that also means we should do what we have the capacity for. Those who are financially privileged, able-bodied, or otherwise have the means to donate their time or resources, should consider doing so. And that’s not to say people should feel guilty for being less politically active than others. However, change will never truly happen if our beliefs don’t translate into actions. You don’t need to relate to a cause to use your voice — and your voice does hold weight.