Need to Know, Need to Go: Local performances

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

Into the Woods

When: February 1–18, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio 58, 100 W 49 Ave, Vancouver

Presented by Langara College’s competitive theatre training program, Studio 58, Into the Woods is a fairytale crossover musical that features characters from childhood classics journeying through a mystical forest. From Little Red Riding Hood to Cinderella, award-winning director Barbara Tomasic said these “terrific characters” provide an “opportunity to delve into these fairytales to examine how they are relevant in today’s world.” The team of renowned creatives and cast of local up-and-coming talent is excited to perform in their newly-renovated theatre. Find content advisories and buy $10 tickets at their website, studio58.ca.

Sunrise Betties

When: February 21–March 10

Where: Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Ave, Vancouver

Set in 1974 in East Vancouver, Sunrise Betties is an immersive play based on a historical account of street-gang fueled crime, drug crisis, and police corruption in the area. Created and performed by the dynamic theatre company ITSAZOO, the play brings this real history to light through the lens of a fictional all-women street gang. Co-artistic producer Sebastien Archibald said the play holds “a mirror up to Vancouver and [says] ‘this is your history; this is how it used to be; this is how we got here.’” This gritty, action-packed experience is brought to life by a talented cast and crew dedicated to “historic and tonal accuracy.” Tickets range from $20–30.

Matriarch’s Uprising Festival

When: February 19–25, various times and on-demand online

Where: The Dance Centre, 677 Davie St, Vancouver

Matriarch’s Uprising celebrates Indigenous womanhood featuring dancers, from local to international, to “connect across different nations and Indigenous worldviews through dance.” The 6th annual festival also welcomes everyone to educational workshops, like the hoop dance workshop, and circle conversations held for free over Zoom, where panellists lead discussions, like “the way our dances can help to heal our personal and collective spirit.” Catch SFU alumni Starr Muranko and Jeanette Kotowich of the troupe, Raven Spirit Dance on Thursday, February 22. They’ll perform Confluence, in which their bodies form a “somatic tapestry that speaks to the resilience of Indigenous women.” You can also watch five dance videos, a collection called Noojimo’idizo ↛ She Cures Herself, for free on their website, which will be available on-demand.