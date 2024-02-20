Health is more important than productivity

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

Success is a subjective term. However, many of us see this word as being connected to finances and job security. In an economy that has taken multiple hits, job searching has become even harder for soon to be or newly graduated post-secondary students. Despite attending a post-secondary institution, students are often not guaranteed jobs. While full-time studies are sure to be more than enough of a time commitment, many of us work multiple jobs, involve ourselves in clubs, and network to set ourselves up for our futures. As a result, students believe they need to overcompensate, mentally and physically, to put themselves in the best position to “succeed.” This process of prioritizing our careers before our own health only helps promote the “hustle culture” that can be detrimental to our well-being.

BBC says hustle culture tells us there’s always “more money to make, a bigger title or promotion to secure and a higher ceiling to smash.” While this may seem like a productive way of advancing within an industry, it can also be problematic.

A big reason we’re hesitant to take a sick day is the feeling of mistrust from our employers. This results in more employees showing up to work sick, otherwise referred to as “presenteeism.” There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be responsible, but when constant work begins to impact your physical health, maybe you should take that as a sign to pump the brakes.

In a study conducted by BambooHR, almost 90% of the surveyed participants noted that they have worked through an illness during a twelve-month span. The research also highlighted how younger employees are more likely to work while sick compared to their older counterparts, with 92% of Gen-Z employees and 93% of Millennials claiming to have worked while ill. While you may think you feel fine, chances are your productivity is being hindered if you show up to work while sick. Being in confined spaces alongside your coworkers can result in the transferring of germs between one-another. If you’re not being as productive while sick, and you pass this on to your coworkers, then how much work is really getting done? The Harvard Business Review notes that presenteeism “can cut individual productivity by one-third or more.” While we may think that constantly working means we’re always being productive, this isn’t always the case.

Hustle culture also extends beyond individual employees, and shapes the systems we work within. Respondents in BambooHR’s study noted their sick leave requests aren’t always honoured, with 25% being asked to work even when ill. Moreover, various companies’ sick time rules were recorded as being “unspoken.” 75% of the study’s participants claimed that their company’s rules around sick leave are unclear, with 63% wanting defined paid time off policies. Taking sick leave can be a precarious situation for those who may need it more often, such as individuals who are pregnant, elderly, or disabled. With this uncertainty, they may feel pressured to not even request the time off at all, resulting in detrimental health outcomes.

Even if you choose to work online, studies have shown that working while sick still isn’t worth the consequences it may bring. Research indicates that individuals who go to work sick more often have a higher chance of becoming sicker for longer periods of time. If you’re stressing yourself out over deadlines and assignments, the effectiveness of your immune system can decrease, lowering your ability to recover from sicknesses at later dates.

At its root, hustle culture is harmful even if we’re indulging in it as part-time workers. The work culture we operate within makes us prioritize constant productivity. However, it’s time to put our health first. If our greatest concern is being productive to stay employed, shouldn’t we want to nurture our well-being?