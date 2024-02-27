Films should centre Black joy, resilience, and culture

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Content warning: brief mentions of colonialism, slavery, and violence against Black people.

Hollywood movies like The Help, The Colour Purple, and 12 Years a Slave, place much of the focus surrounding the Black experience on aspects of intergenerational trauma. These films have an important role in bringing awareness to the historical ramifications of segregation and slavery, particularly in the American South, where they take place. However, it is essential to recognize that Black experiences go far beyond trauma. Film is a place where Black joy should be showcased, not repressed.

Black joy is a term popularized by Black scholars and often used to describe “making space for joy and positive experiences apart from and in opposition to the trauma, tragedy, and struggles perpetuated by the anti-Black racism and oppression of white supremacy.” With that being said, the historical implications and systemic racism that perpetuate violence and atrocities against Black people shouldn’t be forgotten. However, the normalization of Black pain can also contribute to the desensitization of violent experiences.

Black joy signals “strength and humanity in the face of a history and culture” that was built to oppress Black people. For decades, Black representation in film has been reduced to narrow tropes such as “the angry Black woman” or “the Black best friend.” These tropes do not centre Black experiences or joy, and they tend to be observed solely in side characters. Writer Hadiya Roderique describes Black joy as “the unabashed enjoyment of Black culture without apology, hesitancy or shame.” Roderique noted that it is still quite rare to see Black joy in mainstream media.

Often, depictions of Black joy are often “met with scepticism, pushback, and resistance.” Why? Roderique describes how white people often diminish Black joy to take away from people’s achievements or experiences when “they just don’t get things” — for example, the idea of reverse racism, which white people might cite when Black folks “create spaces for themselves . . . that white people aren’t a part of.” The idea of reverse racism can be rather oppressive, which is why Roderique emphasizes the importance of celebrating Black joy as a way of protecting against anti-Blackness. “[Black joy] is dissonant,” Roderique added, “pushing back against an overwhelming and limited narrative.”

Films that celebrate Black joy include movies like Black Panther, Soul, Queen of Katwe, and The Incredible Jessica James. Not only do these films feature a predominantly if not entirely Black cast, but they focus on narratives outside trauma and hardship. In these films, Black actors are celebrated for outstanding performances that depict strong, unapologetic Black characters as superheroes, in coming-of-age films, and in joyful comedies.

Films should be a platform to uplift Black stories and portray aspects of Black life and culture that are often overshadowed, such as love, healthy family life, and community care. It is not only up to Black people to share and create this joy. The media and artistic communities must make a conscious effort to promote and share that joy through informative articles, film recommendations, and conversations about why it is important to celebrate Black joy.