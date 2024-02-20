Dip into a real hell with Gadfly instead of imagining sham ones

By: Kimia Mansouri, SFU Student

A three-member punk rock band has been sending earthquakes throughout Vancouver’s metal scene, and they plan to release a new album this summer. Named after a book by Ethel L Voynich, Gadfly is an unlikely phenomenon that rose out of the smoke of resistance, spreading the ashes of doom metal, Persian metal, punk, and heavy rock onto the stage. Holding the Molotov, Homa Khoshnavas on lead vocals and guitar, along with Nigel Young on drums and vocals and Raine Menard on bass, have redefined the metal genre in the local scene.

While Young tended to laundry in the background of the Zoom call, I inquired about the band’s genre-defying music. Menard responded, “I really enjoy the instrument chemistry. I think the basslines are so much fun, and it changes a lot — the songs are very dynamic for the most part [ . . . ] a lot of the time, there’s a lot going on, so it’s kind of hard to put it in a box and say it’s one genre.”

Gadfly brings a unique sensuality to metal. I’ve attended multiple shows over the past year, but most recently saw them perform in October at the Green Auto Body. As usual, it was a versatile night of moshing, grooving, and headbanging that compelled bodies to move in unholy ways. The song “Spine Stabber” starts strong and heavy with its instrumental but then finds a sweet riff that seductively has you listening with your whole body. The stillness of the first verse and the drums captivate you. Then, all at once, you’re released into the darkness within. The band engulfs you in their flame, transforming the whole venue.

Granted they usually get likened to Black Sabbath, Khoshnavaz compared Gadfly’s sound to bands like Acid King, Jucifer, and Spoon Benders, and I would add Acid Mammoth, Windhand, and Hot Garbage to that list.

The origin of Gadfly goes back to Iran, where singing is forbidden for women. 16-year-old Khoshnavaz started an underground band with a different name, and her bandmates who were almost a decade older fired her over the age difference, eventually inspiring the song, “Rapture.” After moving to Canada with new bandmates, Khoshnavaz released the EP Gadfly in 2021. While it was going well for the band, Khoshnavaz admitted that meeting Young changed things; the band found its sound, improved its stage presence, and started getting more recognition upon releasing their iconic album, Apranik, in 2022.

“No one cared at first, and then all of a sudden, everyone is starting to care,” Koshnavaz commented on the experience. “Like our last show at Red Gate, we sold out, and we didn’t think we would sell out. And also, people started singing with us, and I was like, ‘What the fuck? Who do you think we are?’” The two met Menard at LaSalle College on “band recording day” through Michael Foster, Menard’s music engineering instructor who’s worked with Gadfly on multiple occasions. After a jam session, Menard quickly filled up the vacant spot as Gadfly’s new bass player.

According to Khoshnavaz, one of the reasons behind the “doomy” element of their music is the usage of Persian scales. “Phrygian is basically Shur in Iran, which is kind of like a mix of Persian and Arabic scales [ . . . ], but then you can also use Chahargah, which is another Persian scale you can use on western instruments, that I also use,” Khoshnavaz explained. We can expect some of these influences in the new album but not as prominent as before, and most songs, if not all, will be in English this time around. “It still has a bit of the Persian tone, but not as much as the last album. Cause I feel like the last album [Apranik] was kind of my redemption for getting out of Iran finally [ . . . ] I’ve seen people trying to mimic the sounds in Farsi, and try to sing it, but fail really hard.”

Despite facing sickness, financial restrictions, and delays, Khoshnavaz and Young have been integrating their different songwriting methods for the LP, with psychedelic rock and faster tempos suited for moshing and dancing. Along with Menard, the band is experimenting with different mastering techniques for variety. Overall, they’re excited for the upcoming shows, and performing at new venues for bigger crowds. They’ve just released a new high-reverb single, “Influencer,” along with a music video for when you’re fed up with the facade of the status quo. As for the album, it’s expected to be released in the summer, but before then you can catch them opening for DZ Deathrays at The Pearl on March 20. Buy tickets on their website.