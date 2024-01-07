This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Thursday, January 11: women’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- Won both games against Northwest Nazarene last season.
- Northwest Nazarene has the best field goal and three-point shooting percentage in the conference.
Saturday, January 13: women’s basketball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- Central Washington eliminated SFU from the quarterfinals of the conference championship last season.
- Central Washington has three players leading the conference in an individual stat category versus SFU’s one.
Away Games
Thursday, January 11: men’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at 5:15 p.m.
- First of two meetups against Seattle Pacific this season.
- 0–2 against Seattle Pacific last season.
Friday, January 12: conference hockey team vs. the University of Victoria Vikes at 7:30 p.m.
- Lost 5–0 in the pre-season and 6–5 in OT against UVIC this season.
Friday, January 12: women’s swimming vs. San José (California) and California State East Bay at 1:00 p.m.
- First time the program is facing off against either school.
- Women’s team is embarking on a two-day solo meet on Friday and Saturday against four schools before rejoining the men on Sunday.
Friday, January 12–Saturday, January 13: track and field at the University of Washington Indoor Preview
- First indoor track competition of the season.
- Returning next week for the University of Washington Invitational.
Friday, January 12: women’s wrestling vs. Providence (Montana)
- First time the program is facing off against Providence.
Saturday, January 13: men’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at 12:00 p.m.
- Montana State (8–4) is first in the conference; SFU (2–10) is eighth out of 10 teams.
- 0–2 against Montana State last season.
Saturday, January 13: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island Mariners at 7:00 p.m.
- Lost 10–3 to Vancouver Island earlier this season.
Saturday, January 13: women’s swimming vs. California, Santa Cruz and Southwestern Oregon CC at 10:00 a.m.
- First time the program is facing off against either school.
Saturday, January 12: women’s wrestling at the Alberta Golden Bear Invitational
- Undefeated against the University of Alberta.
Sunday, January 14: swimming vs. Pacific (California)
- Lost 206–107 against Pacific last season.
