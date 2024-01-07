This week at SFU

SFU basketball player Rachel Loukes preparing to shoot at the free-throw line.
PHOTO: Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Thursday, January 11: women’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

  • Won both games against Northwest Nazarene last season. 
  • Northwest Nazarene has the best field goal and three-point shooting percentage in the conference.

Saturday, January 13: women’s basketball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

  • Central Washington eliminated SFU from the quarterfinals of the conference championship last season.
  • Central Washington has three players leading the conference in an individual stat category versus SFU’s one.

Away Games 

Thursday, January 11: men’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at 5:15 p.m. 

  • First of two meetups against Seattle Pacific this season.
  • 0–2 against Seattle Pacific last season.

Friday, January 12: conference hockey team vs. the University of Victoria Vikes at 7:30 p.m.

  • Lost 5–0 in the pre-season and 6–5 in OT against UVIC this season.

Friday, January 12: women’s swimming vs. San José (California) and California State East Bay at 1:00 p.m.

  • First time the program is facing off against either school.
  • Women’s team is embarking on a two-day solo meet on Friday and Saturday against four schools before rejoining the men on Sunday. 

Friday, January 12–Saturday, January 13: track and field at the University of Washington Indoor Preview 

  • First indoor track competition of the season.
  • Returning next week for the University of Washington Invitational.

Friday, January 12: women’s wrestling vs. Providence (Montana)

  • First time the program is facing off against Providence.

Saturday, January 13: men’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at 12:00 p.m. 

  • Montana State (8–4) is first in the conference; SFU (2–10) is eighth out of 10 teams.
  • 0–2 against Montana State last season.

Saturday, January 13: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island Mariners at 7:00 p.m.

  • Lost 10–3 to Vancouver Island earlier this season. 

Saturday, January 13: women’s swimming vs. California, Santa Cruz and Southwestern Oregon CC at 10:00 a.m. 

  • First time the program is facing off against either school.

Saturday, January 12: women’s wrestling at the Alberta Golden Bear Invitational 

Sunday, January 14: swimming vs. Pacific (California)

  • Lost 206–107 against Pacific last season. 

