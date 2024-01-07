This week at SFU

All the athletic action from January 8–14

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Thursday, January 11: women’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Won both games against Northwest Nazarene last season.

Northwest Nazarene has the best field goal and three-point shooting percentage in the conference.

Saturday, January 13: women’s basketball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Central Washington eliminated SFU from the quarterfinals of the conference championship last season.

Central Washington has three players leading the conference in an individual stat category versus SFU’s one.

Away Games

Thursday, January 11: men’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at 5:15 p.m.

First of two meetups against Seattle Pacific this season.

0–2 against Seattle Pacific last season.

Friday, January 12: conference hockey team vs. the University of Victoria Vikes at 7:30 p.m.

Lost 5–0 in the pre-season and 6–5 in OT against UVIC this season.

Friday, January 12: women’s swimming vs. San José (California) and California State East Bay at 1:00 p.m.

First time the program is facing off against either school.

Women’s team is embarking on a two-day solo meet on Friday and Saturday against four schools before rejoining the men on Sunday.

Friday, January 12–Saturday, January 13: track and field at the University of Washington Indoor Preview

First indoor track competition of the season.

Returning next week for the University of Washington Invitational.

Friday, January 12: women’s wrestling vs. Providence (Montana)

First time the program is facing off against Providence.

Saturday, January 13: men’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at 12:00 p.m.

Montana State (8–4) is first in the conference; SFU (2–10) is eighth out of 10 teams.

0–2 against Montana State last season.

Saturday, January 13: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island Mariners at 7:00 p.m.

Lost 10–3 to Vancouver Island earlier this season.

Saturday, January 13: women’s swimming vs. California, Santa Cruz and Southwestern Oregon CC at 10:00 a.m.

First time the program is facing off against either school.

Saturday, January 12: women’s wrestling at the Alberta Golden Bear Invitational

Undefeated against the University of Alberta.

Sunday, January 14: swimming vs. Pacific (California)

Lost 206–107 against Pacific last season.