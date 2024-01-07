Introducing Rachel Loukes

By: Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

Starting your first year of university is stressful enough, even if you aren’t moving hundreds of kilometres away from your small hometown. But for Red Leafs basketball freshman Rachel Loukes, the biggest adjustment has been the rainy weather since moving from Prince George. “It’s not something we see very often.”

Growing up in an athletic family, Loukes played a variety of sports, including soccer and volleyball, but basketball was her top priority. “I started playing basketball in Grade 2 in Prince George, where I played in a local minor basketball league. My older sister played, and my dad coached, so I was in the gym a lot watching my sister [play] or playing myself.”

Loukes’ family played a large role in her interest in basketball, especially when pursuing NCAA basketball. Her dad played in university, at professional levels, and was a great inspiration while Loukes was growing up, encouraging her pursuit of post-secondary athletics.

Loukes took her basketball career to the next level in seventh grade, joining Basketball BC and making the U15 BC Provincial Team. “Over the years, training with older players and seeing them compete at the top level inspired me to do the same.”

Moving through and developing in both the Basketball BC and Prince George circuits, Loukes competed on the U18 Team BC during the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara Falls. “I met athletes from across Canada and played basketball against the top competition in the country,” said Loukes. Despite the team placing fifth in the competition, she maintained it was her favourite basketball experience so far.

That brings us to more present times. Before committing to the Red Leafs, the talented Loukes participated in the SFU women’s basketball camp the summer going into her senior year of high school. “After that visit, I knew SFU was the right choice. Meeting the current players and spending time on campus — my choice became an easy one.” Loukes would sign with the Red Leafs in November of 2022, choosing a competitive NCAA team that was also closer to home in northern BC.

In preparation for her freshman year with the Red Leafs, Loukes mentioned she was enjoying “playing a fast-paced style of basketball” during her off-season training and her transition was going well. Playing in a Prince George summer league against current and former men’s college basketball players, Loukes has adjusted quickly to the aggressive defence and pace of play present at the NCAA level.

Adjusting to SFU and Vancouver as a whole? Well, the significant lack of snow is one thing, but so far, BC’s largest city has been exciting for the young freshman. “The campus life has been very fun, meeting new people and exploring new places in Vancouver.” When choosing the Red Leafs, it was not only the basketball prospects that attracted Loukes to Lhuḵw’lhuḵw’áyten (Burnaby Mountain), but the academic opportunities as well.

Studying in the faculty of arts, Loukes is discovering what courses and programs interest her the most. She, like many university students, worries about time management, commenting that “fitting in schoolwork along with the daily training has been a challenge,” but works around these stressors thanks to the close proximity of the student residences to most campus facilities.

Being far away from home can be difficult at a young age, as Loukes mentions missing family and friends the most. “Growing up and playing on a variety of sports teams in Prince George, I made many connections and friendships that I cherish.” Despite Prince George having a population of over 86,000, Loukes enjoys the small community feel of BC’s largest northern city.

As for the upcoming season, Loukes looks ahead to a bright future in her freshman year. “I am most excited about playing against tough competition, being successful with this talented team, and accomplishing great things on the court. I am looking forward to creating memories and forming friendships, and eager to see what the year has in store for us.”