Hidden Gems: Local online businesses to support

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Editor’s note: the article includes a correction from last semester in which we misattributed the ethnic background of the owner of ZANO by Sadj.

ZANO by Sadj

This Vancouver-based designer has a collection of dainty and bold products available on their Etsy shop. The owner, Sadjeda, was born and raised in Reunion Island. ZANO comes from the Creole word for earrings. You can find a beautiful assortment of earrings with abstract shapes, like sharp triangles and half-ovals overlapping, and sizes that make the perfect present for anyone who wants to make a fashion statement. Quality and care is evident in the craftsmanship of every piece, like the pearl-studded, earthy-hued Gaia earrings made from polymer clay. Prices range from $29–79 and shipping is free. Sadjeda recently created a collection inspired by the olive leaves and fishing net patterns on the traditional Palestinian Keffiyeh scarf, and donated all the proceeds to organisations supporting Gaza. Follow them on Instagram at @zanobysadj to find out about new collections and local pop-ups.

little métis things

With an emphasis on giving back to and empowering the Métis community, this shop has several hand-beaded items on their website. Jennifer White is a mother and family knowledge keeper, and she founded little métis things to “reclaim [her family’s] Métis citizenship and heritage with pride.” The pieces are very detailed and take many different shapes. Her online collection includes beaded earrings, broches, and pins ranging from $45–150. Check out Jennifer’s Instagram, @little_metis_things to see all of the items she currently has available, including a gorgeous pair of floral earrings encased with a gold trim.

Candle Corner

Handmade in Vancouver, these candles are unlike any others I have seen before! Inspired by sweet treats, they’re perfect for the baker in your life or anyone with a sweet tooth. Made with a combination of soy and beeswax, they’re crafted to look like desserts. With a range from $17–40, they are so detailed and realistic that they will be well worth it. They really look good enough to eat! Your family and friends will be amazed by how realistic these candle macaroons, cakes, and cupcakes are. What’s even better? The candles smell like the desserts they are modelled after! Find a variety of styles on their website and give them a follow on Instagram (@candlecornervan).

Neza Coffee

Neza, the Rwandan word for greatness, encompasses Neza Coffee’s mission and purpose. Inspired by the women in their lives who taught them to “cultivate coffee of exceptional quality,” their coffee beans are sourced from their families and neighbours’ farms in Rwanda. A blend of 100% single-origin Arabica/Red Bourbon beans, the online shop offers three variations of roasts in addition to a monthly coffee subscription. A 454g package is only $28. Neza Coffee strives to “support the strength and resilience of [the] Rwandan community.” For every bag that is purchased, a donation is made to “provide mental health support and trauma therapy to genocide survivors,” as these services are costly and scarce. Check out Neza Coffee on Instagram (@nezacoffee), or purchase directly from their website.