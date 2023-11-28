Three physical activities to enjoy this winter season

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

There’s a winter chill in the air, and it somehow seems like all of our favourite outdoor fitness activities are coming to an end. The outdoor pools are closed for the season, and the tennis courts are vacant. But just because the weather is getting colder, that doesn’t mean that your exercise routine must consist of boring, repetitive gym sessions or quick mid afternoon runs you rush home from work to make before it gets dark. There are plenty of outdoor activities absolutely perfect for winter (that aren’t as expensive or daunting as skiing or snowboarding), and they’ll not only keep you active, but get you in the festive mood.

Outdoor ice skating

This activity looks effortless, but it actually requires a lot of leg strength and coordination. Choose from one of the many indoor and outdoor open skate slots across the Metro Vancouver area and gather a group of friends for this super fun (and physically challenging) activity. Many places allow you to rent your skates upon arrival and are included in the cost of the skate itself. Beyond being good for your physical health, skating also gives you an excuse to get together with friends for much needed stress-relief at this time of year. Never learned how to skate? This is the winter to challenge yourself! Don’t worry about looking silly; just focus on moving your body and having fun!

Cozy pilates at home

Pilates is one of my favourite winter workouts that can be done at any time of day, right from your living room. All you need is a yoga mat or a towel, and the weight of your own body. This is a great activity to work on your balance, core strength, and even your endurance. If you’re a beginner, find a credible online source that outlines the basics of the exercise so you don’t hurt yourself. Once you’ve got the basics down, find yourself a good playlist on Spotify and follow a Youtube tutorial while you do your workout. It will help you feel super refreshed and strong, and you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home or brace the chilly weather!

Winter wonderland walks

Have the morning to yourself? Get your boots and puffy jacket on, and take a walk outside. One of my favourite things to do in the winter is go for a walk in nature, whether that be my local suburbs or a trail on campus or at a park. Walking boasts benefits for both your cardiovascular health and mental health. Walking is a great way to de-stress. I personally enjoy listening to podcasts while I walk, but you can put on some Christmas music or call a friend to catch up. I also enjoy walking along brightly-lit boulevards such as Columbia Street in New Westminster or Hastings Street in Burnaby to do some window shopping. You never know what cool local boutiques you may find on your stroll!