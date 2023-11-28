This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Tuesday, November 28: women’s basketball vs. Biola (California) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- The women’s team are riding a three-game winning streak with victories against California State East Bay and Stanislaus State at a tournament, and Minnesota State Moorhead at home.
Away Games
Friday, December 1–Saturday, December 2: wrestling vs. the University of Providence (Montana) at the Battle of the Rockies.
- The men’s team will part ways to go to Arizona for the Minnesota State Cactus Duals, while the women’s team will head to Nevada for the Wartburg College Desert Duals following this competition.
Friday December 1–Sunday, December 3: swimming at the Logger Invitational in Tacoma, Washington.
- The men’s team finished first and the women’s team finished fifth at their last swim meet in California. Sophomore swimmer Marcus Mak led SFU with two race victories in the 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard medley relay. He was followed closely behind his 400-yard medley relay, freshman teammate Thomas Caruso, who finished second in the 200-yard individual medley.
Saturday, December 2: men’s basketball vs. Western Washington at 3:00 p.m.
- The men’s team lost both games against Western Washington last season.
Saturday, December 2: women’s basketball vs Western Washington at 7:00 p.m.
- The women’s team lost both games last season to No. 12 and 13 ranked, Western Washington.
