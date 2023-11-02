This week at SFU

All the athletic action from October 30 – November 5

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Thursday, November 2: women’s soccer vs. Montana State Billings at Terry Fox Field at 6:00 p.m.

Beat Montana 1–0 on the road earlier in the season with freshman Kiera Scott’s first goal as a Red Leaf.

Last home game of the season.

Thursday, November 2: volleyball vs. Seattle Pacific at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Swept in three sets against No. 21 Seattle Pacific earlier this season on the road.

First game of a two-game homestand.

Friday, November 3: men’s and women’s wrestling vs. Linfield (Oregon) at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

First meet of the season.

Men’s team finished 11 th at the NCAA Super Region 6 Tournament last season, preventing them from advancing to the wrestling championships.

Women’s team advanced to the wrestling championships but placed sixth .

Friday, November 3–Sunday, November 5: men’s basketball hosting the Canadian Tip-Off Classic in Langley, BC.

First tournament of the season.

Opponents include Hawaiʻi Hilo at 7:30 p.m. on the third , Daemen (N.Y.) at 7:00 p.m. on the fourth, and St. Edward’s (Texas) at 5:15 p.m on the fifth.

Friday, November 3–Sunday, November 5: women’s basketball hosting the Canadian Tip-Off Classic in Langley, BC.

First games of the season.

Opponents include Texas-Tyler at 10:30 a.m. on the third , Colorado Mesa at 4:45 p.m. on the fourth , and Texas A&M International at 3:00 p.m o n the fifth .

Saturday, November 4: volleyball vs. Montana State Billings at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Won all three sets against Montana earlier this season on the road.

Saturday, November 4: men’s and women’s wrestling hosting the SFU Open at West Gym (all day).

Men’s team looking to replicate their first-place finish at the SFU open last season. Women’s team looking to better their third-place performance.

Away Games

Thursday, November 2: men’s soccer vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m.

1–1 against Northwest Nazarene last season.

First game of a three-game road trip.

Saturday, November 4: cross country at the NCAA West Regional Championship in Oregon.

Men’s team finished third and the women’s team finished fourth at the conference championships on October 21. SFU’s highest finishers were sophomore Rachael Watkins in 17 th for the women, and senior Sebastian Brinkman in fourth for the men.

Saturday, November 4: men’s soccer vs. Western Washington at 7:00 p.m.

Previously beat Western Washington 3–1 at home earlier this season. SFU’s goals came from freshmen, Michael Hennessy and Koji Poon , and senior Devin O’Hea .

Saturday, November 4: women’s soccer vs. Seattle Pacific at 5:00 p.m.

Lost 2–1 against Seattle Pacific, who were ranked 24 th at the time, at home earlier in the season.

Final game of the season.

Saturday, November 4: swimming vs. Seattle.

Both the men’s and women’s teams resoundingly won their last meet vs. Puget Sound (Washington) on October 21, by a score of 220 (men) and 222 (women) to 40. SFU won every event except for the men’s 50 yard freestyle.

Last meet before a three-day invitational in California next month.