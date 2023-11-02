Autumnal films and series

By: Kiara Co, SFU Student

The chilly, warm-toned season calls for watching something chilling in the comfort of your own home, with a hot drink and thick blanket on your couch. Here are some films and a mini series that are perfect options!

Wolfwalkers (2020)

Wolfwalkers is an animated film about a young apprentice hunter, Robyn (Honor Kneafsey), who comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of demonic wolves. When Robyn meets Mebh (Eva Whittaker), a young girl who’s part of a tribe that turns to wolves at night, Robyn learns the wolfwalkers are not what her father makes them out to be. The film is fitting not only for Halloween with its werewolf themes, but all throughout fall, with its atmospheric foliage: it features detailed, striking illustrations in mainly oranges, yellows, browns, and greens. The film’s folklore and fantasy elements, plus a heartwarming story of friendship, make it cozy and uplifting.

Stream Wolfwalkers on Apple TV+.

Practical Magic (1998)

If you’re a fan of Hocus Pocus and Ella Enchanted, Practical Magic is for you! The film is more on the comedic side for people who don’t want to be too scared. Sister witches Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) have mostly avoided witchcraft growing up. Their mom conjured a curse that if a man ever mistreats an Owens, they die. When Gillian’s boyfriend, Jimmy Angelov, dies unexpectedly, the Owens sisters learn about witchcraft and magic to try to resurrect him. Indulge in magical, witchy energy, with festive black, purples, browns, and oranges!

Stream Practical Magic on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

For a film that was released in the summer, this film captured a haunted and eerie tone. The Witches of Eastwick is about three friends, Alexandra (Cher), Jane (Susan Sarandon), and Sukie (Michelle Pfeiffer), who don’t know they’re witches until they meet a stranger named Daryl (Jack Nicholson) who reveals it to them. As the film progresses, these witches learn through their powers that Daryl is not who he really claims to be. Daryl eventually shows his true colours, as he has the power to use dark magic and shape shift, with a skill for seducing women and manipulating anybody. Overall, it’s an epic film about friendship with fantasy elements.

Stream The Witches of Eastwick on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, or YouTube.

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Over the Garden Wall is a short and soothing animated miniseries with 10 bite-sized episodes, each 10 minutes long. It’s cute and enchanting to watch the main characters, brothers Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean), get lost and navigate their way through a peculiar forest. The journey unravels many mysteries and encounters with interesting characters, as you root for Wirt and Greg to find their way back home. The animation captures a chilling tone, especially in the muted colours of the forest, with lots of browns, faded greens and reds.

Over the Garden Wall can be streamed on Cartoon Network’s official YouTube channel and on Amazon Prime Video.