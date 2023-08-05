Films that are perfect for this bright season

By: Kiara Co, SFU Student

Asteroid City directed by Wes Anderson

A charming film that balances both comedy and drama, Anderson does it again with his brilliantly distinct style. From its bright colour palette, camera techniques, and big ensemble cast, the film is broken down into three acts. It follows a writer and his world-famous stageplay set in a 1955 American desert town that feels uncertain and exudes loneliness. With this film in particular, Anderson was able to bring in elements from his past films such as Moonrise Kingdom, The Life Aquatic of Steve Zissou, and The French Dispatch, bringing in cheers and happiness.

No Hard Feelings directed by Gene Stupnitsky

There’s been recent internet discourse about the lack of comedies in cinema. While true to an extent, No Hard Feelings recently came out, with Jennifer Lawrence is making a comedic comeback in mainstream cinema. Lawrence’s character, Maddie, decides to date a high school graduate (Andrew Barth Feldman) for the summer, in return for money to earn back her childhood home. An up-and-coming actor, Feldman had amazing chemistry with Lawrence. The movie was naturally hilarious, especially in the first act. It’s the perfect comedy for when you want to relax and have that “feel good” viewing experience. After watching the movie, I realized Lawrence needs to do more comedies, as she’s primarily known for drama.

Joy Ride directed by Adele Lim

Known for writing Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride is Adele Lim’s directorial debut. The film is not only filled with scenes that’ll make you laugh out loud, but it celebrates great friendship and embracing yourself unapologetically. The film follows Audrey (Ashley Park), who goes to China for a business trip and visits her college roommate (Stephanie Hsu). Accompanying her is her best friend, Lolo (Chloe Pun), who encourages them to reconnect with their Asian roots together. Lolo also decides to bring her cousin, nicknamed “Deadeye” (Sabrina Wu), who leads them to a wild adventure. Shot in Vancouver, there are very noticeable settings for locals, as parts were filmed in the YVR airport!