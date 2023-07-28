The dos and don’ts of attending concerts

By: Hailey Miller, Peak Associate

With many tours hitting the road this summer, now’s the time to implement a refresher on concert etiquette. Concert connoisseurs and amateur attendees alike need to be well-versed in what’s respectful and expected.

Don’t: Arrive late and ignore the opener.

Nothing’s worse than someone who walks in when the set has already started and disrupts the entire aisle. They narrowly attempt to squeeze between the seats, unsuccessfully trying not to make contact with fellow attendees’ knees. Once you’re there, pay attention to the show! Opening acts deserve as much recognition, no matter how famous they are, because they work just as hard to showcase their talents and make a name for themselves. More often than not, you’ll stumble upon a new artist whose style expands your musical tastes.

Do: Prepare and follow proper protocols.

Just as performers must prepare for a show well in advance and keep their health in check, fans should, too. Venue-specific protocols include bringing an appropriate-sized bag and following venue safety regulations. While health-related protocols should still be in place, you can still do your part to reduce risk of illness, like masking up — no one wants to get sick, whether it be from flus, COVID-19, or any other contagious disease. The last thing audience members want to worry about is getting sick. If you’re unwell, you and your fellow audience members won’t be able to enjoy the show, so stay home! Don’t put a damper on someone’s evening by spreading your germs and passing your illness to someone else.

Don’t: Be glued to your phone or talk during the show.

Nothing’s more disrespectful than someone who talks the entire time, is too preoccupied with their phone, and is only there to be seen. If you’re at a show just to disrupt everyone around you (artists included), you’re better off staying at home and watching the recorded version instead. Concerts aren’t the place to have a side conversation, or to scroll through your phone and take footage of the entire show. This blocks the view for others. Alternative artist Mitski spoke out last year asking fans to put down their phones to “embrace the present moment” and “experience magic.” Don’t waste your time and money if you’re not a true fan who’s there for the full experience.

Do: Respect the people around you — performers included.

Whether it’s your first show, or you’re a well-seasoned concert-goer, be considerate toward everyone. Respect the security guards, venue hosts, artists on stage, and fellow attendees alike. Remember, performers are on stage to do their job, and believe it or not, the venue is a professional setting. Throwing things on stage, pushing others, or making inappropriate comments at performers and stage crew is unacceptable. A clip went viral recently of fans screaming objectifying remarks at indie artist Clairo like “you’re so hot,” while she was clearly uncomfortable, and singing about “being sexualized in the workplace.” It seems like concerts are one of the few settings where such boundaries are ignored, and this needs to change.

Don’t: Disrupt others or leave your seat unnecessarily

There’s no greater way to ruin someone’s evening than by disturbing their night and obstructing their view. Constantly leaving your seat just to get a drink is a sign of disrespect towards performers and attendees alike. Don’t leave the show early or be so inebriated that you have to be removed from the venue. If you’re tall, don’t block those of us who are short, and don’t hold a humongous sign, either. Don’t invade peoples’ space by drunkenly dancing into them, spilling food and drinks.

Do: Enjoy yourself and applaud the artists.

Concerts allow us to forget about life’s demands and stressors for a few hours, and to take in every moment while we can. The more you enjoy yourself, the more the artists do, too. So, applaud every song, dance the night away, and sing every lyric so loud that you’ll awake with no voice the next morning. That’s how you know you’ve had a great time.

So, as they say after the encore, thank you and good night!