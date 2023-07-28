Fireworks aren’t worth the damage

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

I’ve never been one to get excited for fireworks. While a lit up sky can be a magical sight, I can’t get past the harm fireworks cause for wildlife and the environment. I can think of so many other beautiful things that don’t require shooting toxic contaminants into the atmosphere. Thriving landscapes, for instance, are taken for granted when we coat the sky in chemicals. Ironically, the customary display of fireworks on Canadian and American “independence” holidays enforces colonialism through the continued abuse of stolen land, because fireworks destroy the environment.

Stanley Park, home to diverse wildlife and plant life, has hosted Vancouver’s annual festival of lights every summer since 1990. For half an hour of “oohs” and “ahhs,” each firework display releases a host of chemicals along the shore, above our vulnerable land and aquatic ecosystems. These chemicals can be deadly when ingested by wildlife. When fireworks are shot into the sky, nitric oxide and sulphur dioxide mix with oxygen and water, resulting in acid rain, which transports the residue to other areas. The multitude of chemicals left by fireworks can also be easily absorbed by plants and can affect animal development.

I’m able to enjoy the sight of fireworks from far away, however, being prone to sensory overload, up close the loud sounds puts me into fight, flight, or freeze mode. This means my body physically reacts as if it’s in danger. The sudden crackles and bright flashes may be distressing for anyone who experiences sensory processing issues, including epilepsy, and those who have post traumatic stress disorder from war or gun violence.

For animals, these loud busts in the sky also cause distress and disorientation. Wildlife in the area may abandon their young and “run into busy streets or fly into buildings,” which can be deadly. Pets and farm animals may also injure themselves in an attempt to escape the terrifying noise. A pet may even bite their owner. The terrifying environment causes animals to act out of character.

Fireworks also deteriorate air quality, and their particulate matter can cause lung and heart problems. Delhi recently implemented a ban on fireworks to reduce pollution, after festive Diwali celebrations resulted in a toxic haze over the city — the smokiness in the air considered “the most hazardous air pollutant, due to its ability to affect people’s lungs and heart, along with causing environmental damage.” Similarly, in 2022, Beijing introduced a ban on fireworks that led to a stark improvement in air quality.

Fireworks have long been customary in many cultural celebrations around the world, an activity known to bring people together. However, it makes sense for tradition to change with time.

Thankfully, BC law limits fireworks to special public functions, and issued a temporary ban on fireworks altogether as wildfires spread across the province. This is a step in the right direction. However, the fact that it took such extreme, urgent measures to only temporarily ban fireworks, despite all the other known long-lasting consequences, demonstrates irresponsibility. Looking ahead, activists have been calling for drone light shows to replace fireworks. This is a worthwhile consideration to eliminate the loud and hazardous aspects of the tradition — but I still think we should refrain from celebrating on colonial holidays.