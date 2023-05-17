The Book Nook: Five books to add to your summer reading list

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi

Reading poetry in a shaded area with a cool drink in hand — what could be a better way to start the summer? Franny Choi is a novelist and poet with a variety of thought-provoking fiction and non-fiction under her belt. The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On is perfect for reflecting on the colossal issues in our world today in small doses of lyrical poetry. Re-reading lines and stopping to soak up and sit with the difficult emotions that arise allows for new insight each time. For instance, “Good Morning America” reflects on the ongoing and repeating tragedies of a colonial state, and the grief and horror that follows. Covering topics like the pandemic, refugee crises, and race, Choi offers a glimpse of hope in the face of these crises. I recommend listening to the audiobook, which is narrated by Choi!

From Scratch by Tembi Locke

Tembi Locke is an “actor, producer, and screenwriter” who made her debut as an author in 2019 with this heart-wrenching memoir. From Scratch is a compilation of Locke’s life experiences, including interracial and intercultural marriage, and grief. A Texas native, Locke travels to Florence, Italy as an international college student. Upon meeting chef Saro Gullo, her life changes drastically. After moving to LA with her after several months of long distance, the couple navigate seeking the approval of their in-laws, cultural differences, adopting their daughter, and their biggest fight of all — cancer. The book speaks to your senses with flashbacks to hot summers in Sicily, the bustling streets of LA, and scrumptious culinary experiences in lively Florence. Ultimately, this memoir encapsulates what it means to be human and experience grief and love.

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns

The cover’s bold illustration of a spooky forest against a flaming orange sky drew me to pick up this book, and the thrilling narrative kept me on edge to the very end. Indigenous author, Jessica Johns, crafts a unique, supernatural read that will give you chills. The horror novel follows a young Cree woman experiencing terrifying dreams of dead crows. What’s even scarier is the fact that she now sees crows everywhere — as if they’re following her. These dreams surface memories from the night of her sister’s death. Soon enough, the dreams start to infiltrate her waking life, offering more and more details about what really happened the night her sister died. Fearfully navigating through her grief, Mackenzie returns to the rural Alberta community where she grew up and is forced to face the truth and confront the messages in her dreams. Bad Cree brings you along a young girl’s personal mystery to uncover hidden truths about family, violence, and the land that she grew up on.

Cold Case BC by Eve Lazarus

Calling all true crime fans! I never knew how many unsolved cases there were in BC until I read this book. Eve Lazarus is an exceptional storyteller who transports readers to the time periods where crimes were committed, unpacking evidence, motives, and suspects as engaging as a true crime podcast. Her writing is detailed yet easy to comprehend, avoiding legal jargon and centering the focus around the victims, their families, and the communities. The reader is able to form their own theories about some of BC’s most baffling cold cases. As a criminology minor, summer is my favourite time of year to take a break from academic reading and pick up a new read that relates to the intriguing history of crime in BC.

Finding Me by Viola Davis

This is hands-down one of the best books I’ve ever read. Award-winning actress, Viola Davis, walks readers through her life’s journey of poverty, professional rejection, and what it was like growing up as a Black woman in an industry built for white actors. Davis leaves nothing unfiltered, including stories about abuse in her family home, discrimination at school, and working through mental health issues including depression. Her story of self-discovery, determination, and perseverance begins with facing the traumas of her childhood and young adulthood in order to understand how these experiences have shaped her into the woman she is today.

All books in this list are available to purchase online from the Massy Books website.