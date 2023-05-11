How to spend a summer day in Vancouver

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

Cherry blossoms are blooming, the rain is fading, and we can finally leave the house without a thick puffer jacket on. You know what that means — eat, sleep, beach, repeat! While there’s certainly no shortage of activities to partake in every summer in BC, there are many “classic” Lower Mainland activities that you’ve probably already done in previous summers. If you’re looking for a summer bucket list that’s more than just the PNE, Richmond Night Market, and Granville Island, you’ve come to the right place!

THE MORNING JOLT

Start your day off right with a jolt of caffeine accompanied by some sweet summer views! From North Vancouver to Coquitlam, there’s a bountiful supply of Cafés where you can sit back and study the beauty of nature before your own eyes. You can enjoy your drink while walking by the scenic shores. Here’s a few places I’d recommend.

Crema Café Bar in West Vancouver is a great place to get your day started with an oceanside walk. Similarly, Convivial Café and Bakery in Olympic Village will treat you to more than just a coffee and pastry, but the busy energy of a waking city as well.

Steveston is home to both Rocanini Coffee Roasters and Sanctuary Café, while travelling further south to White Rock will bring you to Finlay’s East Beach Café. Enjoy the beach at all these locations while sipping on an iced latte!

While New Westminster is home to many waterfront coffee shops, Craft Café and Hive Café are two that stand out. In Craft Café you can both get the “best cup of coffee of New West,” and buy art supplies or attend a workshop. Hive Café offers a more traditional experience, but they offer a wide variety of baked goods, sandwiches, and unique beverages, making it a required stop if you’re in the area.

BRUNCH WITH A VIEW

If taking the mornings slow is more your jam, then no worries — we’ve got you covered. These places serve up mouth-watering brunches that range from classics like eggs benedict to a unique brunch charcuterie board (found at Hard Bean). Try these delicious dishes on any of these restaurants’ patios. The combination of nature and good food is sure to make for a great start to your day!

If you find yourself anywhere near Yaletown’s Quayside Marina, be sure to check out the infamous Over Easy Breakfast Co. before taking a stroll around David Lam Park. Continuing west, while walking along the water, will take you to CRAFT Beer Market, located by English Bay.

Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar is located within North Vancouver’s Shipyards and is home to a beautiful waterfront balcony as well as some delicious eggs benedict. Moving a little east to Deep Cove, you’ll find Arms Reach Bistro, where you can enjoy brunch before taking a paddle out on the water.

Heading further into the South Cambie area will bring you to Queen Elizabeth Park, which boasts the highly touted Seasons in the Park. Dining here will treat you to spectacular views of both the city and its natural surroundings.

On the edges of the Delta area and overlooking part of the Fraser River is RiverHouse Restaurant, Pub & Marina. Be sure to stop by if you’re looking for a casual dining experience with a pretty view of the water.

Craving the view of the water without the bustle of Downtown Vancouver? West Beach Bar and Grill and Foodish Café in White Rock provide the soft churning of ocean waves with a smaller slice of privacy than the main areas in Vancouver.

Angelina’s Dutch Corner in New Westminster provides Dutch classics such as Pannekoeken and Dutch-style Omelettes. Psst — they also serve dinner now, so be sure to check out their specialty: fish and chips!

Finally, if you’re stuck in the Tri-Cities, that being Coquitlam, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam, be sure to try On and Off Kitchen + Bar in Coquitlam for their wide spread of brunch time favourites. Or, if you’re new to the Port Moody area, check out The Hard Bean Brunch Co. for their fun twists on breakfast classics.

SUPPORT LOCAL SPORTS

While the ever-popular Vancouver Canucks are currently hitting the links, there are still a few summer sports that you can check out. Soccer, baseball, and football are all still active right now, with Vancouver’s respective teams all playing sometime this summer.

With their season having started back in February, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be playing until October, which means there will be plenty of games to check out during the summer. Their Flex Pass lets you buy tickets to three different games for as low as $66, while the average ticket price per game averages around $30.

Vancouver’s Northwest League baseball team, the Vancouver Canadians, will have games running until the start of September. Tickets for these can range from $20–32, with the option to purchase various Flex Packs that can provide further discounts. If you’re looking for a fun activity that will accommodate a big group, this is the sport for you!

Coming off a trip to the western final, the BC Lions look to improve upon their previous season and pursue their seventh Grey Cup. Their first home preseason game is expected to be on June 1, which will see them match up against the Calgary Stampeders. The Lions’ regular season starts on the road, with their first game at BC Place to be played on June 17 against the Edmonton Elks.

MONTHS OF MUSIC

Whether hosted at Rogers Arena or the Commodore Ballroom, there’s a plethora of concerts to enjoy this summer. We’ve seen the likes of Jackson Wang and Shania Twain perform in the Lower Mainland recently, and luckily, there’s still plenty heading our way. From Matchbox Twenty to Drake, here’s a brief list of artists coming to Vancouver this summer.

In May, you can catch Matchbox Twenty on the 16, Kali Uchis on the 23, Luke Combs or Ebi on the 27, and Tove Lo on the 29.

June boasts a variety of musical genres, such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on June 10 or 11, Seal on the 14, Louis Tomlinson on the 26, Blink-182 on the 27, and Nickelback on the 28.

Kicking off concerts in July is Charlie Puth on the 3. Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More perform on July 7, Madonna on the 15, and Tears for Fears on the 24.

Perhaps the busiest summer month for concerts, August is kicked off by Rod Stweart and Cheap Trick, who are in town on August 12. Sam Smith performs on the 22, NF on the 23, Vance Joy on the 25, and Cigarettes After Sex on the 27 and 28. Drake closes out this summer’s list of concerts with a performance on the 28.

LOTS TO WATCH

One of the most entertaining ways to enjoy Vancouver’s outdoors is to take it in alongside a movie or performance. The Summer Cinema at Stanley Park will be running again this year at Second Beach, and while their movie schedule is currently to-be-determined, last year’s showings featured the likes of The Lion King, Jurassic Park, and Grease.

Want to catch a movie without the hassle of leaving your car? Check out Langley’s Twilight Drive-In for some older classics and retro vibes. Their on-site concession includes movie classics such as popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, and even poutine.

If live performances are more of your jam, then be sure to check out Theatre Under the Stars, which takes place at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park. This year, TUTS is producing The Prom and Matilda, with both musicals expected to run from July 6 to August 26.

For my fellow literature aficionados — Bard on the Beach will return for its 34th season, incorporating a Beatles-esque spin on a Shakespearean classic, As You Like It (running from June 8 to September 30). Plays that will also be featured are Julius Caesar (from June 15 to September 24), Henry V (June 28 to August 13), as well as a goblin-inspired showing of Macbeth (August 19 to September 17).

DOWN BY THE BAY

The Lower Mainland is a place with ample opportunities to get out by the water, whether that’s by paddleboard, canoe, or hike.

Kitsilano Beach is always a classic for beach sports and tanning. If you find Kits is too busy, continuing west will lead you to Jericho Beach Park, Locarno Beach, and Spanish Banks.

West Vancouver’s Lighthouse Park will treat you to a rewarding seaside hike that can be easily-traversed if any of your furry friends want to join. About 20 minutes away is Whytecliff Park, a place where you can take the perfect summer-vibe Instagram pics.

Iona Beach Regional Park is home to some of the nicest views in the Lower Mainland. Catching the sunset here can be made all-the-more better by shopping the deals at the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet beforehand.

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy some sweet snacks while out on the water, try visiting Deep Cove and Honey’s Donuts — they’re Kate Winslet’s favourite, too! (Just don’t let her anywhere near your boat . . . we all know how that ended last time).

Those that live in Port Moody are no strangers to Rocky Point, which provides kayak rental services, a brewers row, and their beloved ice cream shop. Belcarra Regional Park and White Pine Beach are also favourites located near the Port Moody area, especially due to the buses that stop there. All of these places do tend to get busy pretty quickly, so be sure to head up early and claim your spot!