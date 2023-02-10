Need to Know, Need to Go: SOCA’s Black History Month events

By: Vee Babbar & Petra Chase

Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry (SOCA), a student-run group representing SFU’s Black community, has packed the month with events for Black History Month. The Peak interviewed events coordinator Mugasha Rutega to get an inside scoop about what’s in store.

Rutega said Black History Month is “a celebration of Black culture” and “it’s a time for Black people to express their culture and educate people on their culture.” Rutega stressed the importance of listening and trying to learn.

Here’s SOCA’s itinerary, all taking place in the Student Union Building on Burnaby campus. While the events are geared towards SOCA community members, all students and faculty are welcome to participate.

Black History Month Opening Ceremony

When: February 1, 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Where: Student Union Building, 3rd floor, Social Stage

To kick off the month, this event features a presentation from SOCA’s president and vice- president about the history of SOCA followed by speeches from special guests, including SFU faculty and a representative from the Somali Student Association. “We wanted to put it at the ballroom so that people can be aware and see that Black History Month has started: we are here,” said Rutega. He stressed the importance of recognizing the diversity within the Black community rather than “a single story about Black people.

Games & Movie Night

When: February 10, 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Where: Student Union Building, Room 14310 (Floor 1)

SOCA members have voted to screen Judas and the Black Messiah. Set in the 1960’s, this is a “biographical crime drama film” about Fred Hampton, deputy chairman of the Black Panther Party, and the betrayal by an FBI informant. Follow their Instagram for more details and ticket information to be announced.

Afrodance workshop

When: February 14, 5:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Where: Student Union Building, Dance room (Floor 2)

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced dancer, this group workshop is open to all skill levels. With the expert guidance of Izo Dreamchaser, a dance instructor at Afrobeats Van, learn new moves, and groove to catchy melodies and energetic rhythms. Spots are limited so please ensure you can attend if you register. Register here.

Black art: A Mode of Expression Disrupting Systemic Structures (Panel Discussion)

When: February 15, 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Where: SFU Multipurpose Room East Towers Building

This discussion on Black art history is moderated by Tiara Cash, a PhD psychology student at SFU. Joining the discussion are artists from a range of artistic disciplines, including SFU students and faculty: David Chariandy, Nya Lewis Williams, Palesa Koitsioe, Fegor Obuwoma, and Edward Sembatya. The event will conclude with a reception with light food and refreshments.

Cultural Night

When: February 24, 5:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Where: Student Union Building, 5th floor, Ballroom

This red-carpet event features a DJ set, a 360 photo booth, dances, and musical performances. There will also be a “buffet of unique and delicious West, East African, and Caribbean cuisines.”

“I’m personally excited for Cultural Night,” said Rutega. “It’s going to be our biggest event.” Tickets are $12 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

SOCA x TUNJI Comedy Night

When: February 25, 7:00p.m.–8:30p.m.

Where: SFU Burnaby (location not yet confirmed)

Cap off the month by laughing your heart out at SOCA’s stand-up comedy show. The special guest is Tunji, a Vancouver comedian who has garnered over 170,000 followers on TikTok with his hilarious commentary. The event will showcase SFU’s African, Caribbean, and Black comedians, as well as poets and singers. If you would like to participate, they are accepting applications until February 5 at 11:59 p.m. As a performer, you will get seven minutes on stage, free snacks, a free ticket to the show, and $50 compensation. Sign up via the Google form in their Instagram bio.

