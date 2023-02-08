Need to Know, Need to Go

By: Vee Babbar, SFU Student and Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

Issamba Showcase: A Journey through the depths of African-rooted rhythms

When: February 19, 7:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Where: 1882 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Get transfixed by world-famous Malian artist, Mamadou Diabate, and their formation of African instrumentation: Percussion Mania. Percussion Mania is Diabate’s ensemble led by balafons, and other invigorating instruments. The concert also features Naxx Bitota, an artist with classical music and traditional Congolese influences, including Congolese rumba. This is the perfect event to experience a range of African genres, melodies, and instrumentations. Tickets range from $25–$40 per person and can be purchased on the event page.

The Black Business Association of BC’s “Meet the Vendor”

When: All month long (check out the link for each event’s timing)

Where: 1666 Johnston St. / U.E.L Store, Granville Island

Unity. Excellence. Legacy. (U.E.L.) is BC non-profit Black Business Association of BC’s Granville Island storefront, displaying a range of Black businesses’ products. Their “Meet the Vendor” networking event takes place throughout the month. Stop by anytime to discover and support local Black businesses and network with entrepreneurs.

The BHM Film Festival at the VIFF Centre

Various times and locations throughout the month. Find more information on the “What’s On” page on their website.

According to Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), just like any other month, February is a time to support “Black film artists, Black thinkers and activists, and to highlight the legacy of slavery, white supremacy, colonization, and capitalism that underpins our unjust society.” Their catalogue includes two themes: Icons and Dispatches. The former “spotlights the accomplishments of American movie stars like Denzel Washington [and] Viola Davis.” The latter focuses on documentaries and social justice work. Learn about important figures in Black history while also discovering award-winning cinema. Buy tickets on their website, including student prices, group rates, or ticket packages starting at $10.