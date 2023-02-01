Connect the Lingo

By: Hannah Kazemi, Staff Writer
Word Bank: 20, bullet, pick six, pommel horse, Christine Sinclair, skeleton, Peter Forsberg, football, 10, kiss and cry
- This athlete holds the record for most international goals.
- What sport is known as a “game of inches?”
- There are typically ______ cars in a Formula 1 race.
- The running portion of an Olympic triathlon is ______ km long.
- After a skating routine, competitors go to the __________ area to wait for their scores.
- “I don’t believe it! The football was intercepted and taken all the way down the field for a ________.”
- In _________, athletes slide head first down the track.
- Archers sometimes refer to their arrow as a _________.
- This athlete has a shootout move named after them.
- One apparatus in men’s gymnastics is the ____________.
Answer Key:
2) football
3) 20
4) 10
5) kiss and cry
6) pick six
7) skeleton
8) bullet
10) pommel horse
