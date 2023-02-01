Connect the Lingo

By: Hannah Kazemi, Staff Writer

Word Bank: 20, bullet, pick six, pommel horse, Christine Sinclair, skeleton, Peter Forsberg, football, 10, kiss and cry

This athlete holds the record for most international goals.

What sport is known as a “game of inches?”

There are typically ______ cars in a Formula 1 race.

The running portion of an Olympic triathlon is ______ km long.

After a skating routine, competitors go to the __________ area to wait for their scores.

“I don’t believe it! The football was intercepted and taken all the way down the field for a ________.”

In _________, athletes slide head first down the track.

Archers sometimes refer to their arrow as a _________.

This athlete has a shootout move named after them.