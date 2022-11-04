Rahill’s funky solo debut, Sun Songs, is true to its name

By: Hannah Kazemi, Staff Writer

Persian-American singer, Rahill hits the ground running with the release of an experimental four-track EP, in which she puts her own spin on songs that remind her of childhood. Covering psych folk, funk, avant-garde, and soul influences, each song is uniquely personal. The title Sun Songs truly runs throughout the EP, with lyrics and melodies that create a harmonious, cheerful sound.

“These songs encompass this feeling of wonder and curiosity that connects me back to my childhood,” Rahill said. “We grow so incurious with age, I intentionally chose these songs because they evoke that honesty and playfulness that feels infinite, feels timeless, feels familiar.”

Released on November 4, Sun Songs is Rahill’s solo debut since her split from the NYC psych-rock band, Habibi.

“Aht Uh Mi Hed,” originally by Shuggie Otis in 1974, is my favourite off the album because of the funky sound. The reverb on Rahill’s voice sounds robotic and echoey behind a bouncy melody. The harmonies of her voice contrast with the music in a delightful way. The production incorporates electronic elements with wind and percussion instruments, which creates an interesting soundscape.

“Haenim” stands out from the rest because it’s sung entirely in Farsi, and translated from the original song by South Korean psych folk artist Kim Jung Mi. Rahill bookends the song with the voice of a child speaking in Farsi, and ends with a children’s chorus. This gives the song a personal touch and connects to Rahill’s Persian upbringing. The song itself is lovely to listen to; Rahill holds a gentle and smooth tone throughout, which breaks up the more pop-esque beats of the other three songs.

“I Do Wonder” is the penultimate song on the EP, a cover of American singer-songwriter Arthur Lee’s song. Once again, some electronic, wind, and percussion elements are brought in, with a bright melody that encapsulates the title of Sun Songs. “I Do Wonder” emphasizes the uniqueness of the instruments, which makes it really fun to listen to. Each time I played this song, I noticed a new instrument that surprised me and enhanced my listening experience.

“Growing Pain” is the final song on the EP, closing it out on an uplifting note. Originally by Japanese multimedia artist, singer, songwriter, and peace activist, Yoko Ono, “Growing Pains” has a hip-hop feel to it, which means it’s rooted in a stronger drum line as the base that gives it a fun, dancey up-beat.

Sun Songs comes at a time when Iran is in the midst of a revolution: a time in which the voices of Persian women need to be brought to the fore. Rahill’s strong voice in these songs is a beacon for the women that are fighting to have their own voices be heard, and the theme of the sunshine is uplifting during these devastating times.