Monday Music: Songs for Scorpio season

By: Jerrica Zabala, SFU Student
Content warning: mentions of gun violence in lyrics.
We’ve reached the peak of Scorpio season and the air is powerful, sultry, and arousing. There’s a certain seriousness to being a Scorpio and these magnetizing bass lines will allow you to tap into this power. Find themes of ambition, healing, mystery, and justice as we emerge into the stormy season.
“Deal Wiv It” by Mura Masa & Slowthai
From Northampton, UK rapper Slowthai has heads turning and ears perking with his politically-charged tunes highlighting local injustices in the UK like Brexit and social class disparity. “Asked for a pint for three quid / he said it’s a fiver / well, that’s gentrification you prick!” His blunt, clever charisma caters to anyone who encounters a Scorpio moon as he declares: “deal with it.”
“Comme Des Garçons (Like the Boys)” by Rina Sawayama
If I could summarize Sawayama’s music in one word, I would say kaleidoscopic. Feeling like you’re in a slump? Listen to these pulsating tunes and let me know if you’re a “believer” after. She expresses her confidence, “like the boys,” while making fun out of the way traditional masculinity attempts to display confidence in society. It’s giving intense Scorpio rising energy — replenished and served.
“Boomerang” by Yebba
Those who believe in karma will feel its force when encountering a Scorpio Mars or listening to Yebba sing. As this songbird tells the story of an abusive relationship, she finds herself in an obsessive stand-off between her emotions and the logic behind her decisions, with lyrics like “If I shoot him in the head / then he’s dead / and he’s livin’ on my mind.” But don’t worry, whatever you do to Yebba, she swears “it’s gonna come back like a boomerang.”
“In My View” by Young Fathers
Young Fathers, a trio from Edinburgh, Scotland, have taken inspiration from biblical and gospel themes to create “In My View.” The R&B, hip-hop, post-punk song has multidimensional lyrics and emotional undertones. It hints that when vulnerability is expressed in a relationship, it’s not always reciprocated at its fullest. Their ambiguous lyrics of “writing blank checks,” or wanting to be “king until I am,” reflects that love without depth is unfulfilling — any Scorpio Venus placement can tell you that.
