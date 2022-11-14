Monday Music: Songs for Scorpio season

By: Jerrica Zabala, SFU Student

Content warning: mentions of gun violence in lyrics.

We’ve reached the peak of Scorpio season and the air is powerful, sultry, and arousing. There’s a certain seriousness to being a Scorpio and these magnetizing bass lines will allow you to tap into this power. Find themes of ambition, healing, mystery, and justice as we emerge into the stormy season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Deal Wiv It” by Mura Masa & Slowthai

Photo credit: Polydor Records

From Northampton, UK rapper Slowthai has heads turning and ears perking with his politically-charged tunes highlighting local injustices in the UK like Brexit and social class disparity. “Asked for a pint for three quid / he said it’s a fiver / well, that’s gentrification you prick!” His blunt, clever charisma caters to anyone who encounters a Scorpio moon as he declares: “deal with it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Comme Des Garçons (Like the Boys)” by Rina Sawayama

Photo credit: Dirty Hit

If I could summarize Sawayama’s music in one word, I would say kaleidoscopic. Feeling like you’re in a slump? Listen to these pulsating tunes and let me know if you’re a “believer” after. She expresses her confidence, “like the boys,” while making fun out of the way traditional masculinity attempts to display confidence in society. It’s giving intense Scorpio rising energy — replenished and served.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Boomerang” by Yebba

Photo credit: RCA Records Label

Those who believe in karma will feel its force when encountering a Scorpio Mars or listening to Yebba sing. As this songbird tells the story of an abusive relationship, she finds herself in an obsessive stand-off between her emotions and the logic behind her decisions, with lyrics like “If I shoot him in the head / then he’s dead / and he’s livin’ on my mind.” But don’t worry, whatever you do to Yebba, she swears “it’s gonna come back like a boomerang.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In My View” by Young Fathers

Photo credit: Ninja Tune

Young Fathers, a trio from Edinburgh, Scotland, have taken inspiration from biblical and gospel themes to create “In My View.” The R&B, hip-hop, post-punk song has multidimensional lyrics and emotional undertones. It hints that when vulnerability is expressed in a relationship, it’s not always reciprocated at its fullest. Their ambiguous lyrics of “writing blank checks,” or wanting to be “king until I am,” reflects that love without depth is unfulfilling — any Scorpio Venus placement can tell you that.