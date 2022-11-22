Monday Music: Late night wine

By: Idara L. Udonya, SFU Student

Let me set the scene: you’re in a low-lit room, a vanilla musk candle is burning, and you’re enjoying your favourite vin doux, maybe a bottle of Jam Jar sweet shiraz or roscato. There’s one thing missing to complete the moment: the perfect playlist. Something about the sensual bliss of seductive sounds pairs perfectly with late night indulgences. Here are some songs to accompany your tipsy, mellow nights.

Listen to the full playlist on The Peak’s Spotify profile.

“Small Talk” by MALIA

Photo credit: MALIA, Pulse Publishing Administration

As sensual as silk sheets and long kisses, MALIA’s soothing tone and soft writing is smooth as wine. “Small Talk” is reminiscent of the first time seeing your crush; that instant attraction, yearning desire, and I-would-risk-it-all attitude. Her tender and healing alternative R&B sound is bound to set the mood for all types of fun.

“Feelings For You” by Xavier Omär

Source: Xavier Omär

What’s a bottle of wine without the realization of the depth of your longing? There’s something about wine-enhanced thoughts that have you thinking “maybe I am in love.” “Feelings For You” is the embodiment of wine-inducing love life introspection. Omär’s ‘90s love-song-like melodious construction is electrified by a new age guitar solo.

“YouMe” by Safa Liron

Photo credit: Safa Liron

An ode to the likes of Floetry and Musiq Soulchild, “YouMe” is a whimsical blend of sultry vocals and old school soul instrumentals. Liron’s melodious writing and vocals brings an airy and sensual vibe to candle-lit late nights. “YouMe” sets the tone for your self-indulgent night in, centering you in self-love.

“You Are The Best Thing” by Sophie Faith

Photo credit: frtyfve

Picture this: the long day is over and you’re finally home, ready for some loving and relaxation. “You Are The Best Thing” is ideal for wine-in-hand slow dancing alone or with your lover. This song is the perfect soundtrack to colour your chilled-out nights of self-adoration. Faith’s serenading akin to an ‘80s love story brings depth and warmth.