Need To Know, Need To Go: October 17–29

By: Nercya Kalino, Staff Writer

Vancouver Writers Fest

Where: Various locations, in-person and remote

When: October 17–23

The 35th annual Vancouver Writers Fest is around the corner. The noteworthy festival will be hosted at Granville Island. With guest curator Omar El Akkad, journalist, novelist, and winner of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize, the event will feature 80 events. Ranging from creative writing classes to panel discussions with renowned and up-and-coming writers, this is a highly anticipated local event for literary-inclined folks. There are also many remote events available. This is an event that avid writers, communicators, and those passionate about conversation should not miss.

Halloween Costume Contest

Where: English Bay Beach, south of Cactus Club

When: October 29, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

This Halloween edition of the English Bay Beach Cleanup hosted by Surfrider Vancouver is an opportunity to help clean up the environment as much as an excuse to wear a costume and socialize on Halloween weekend. Winners will be chosen based on the loudest beach cheers, so go all out. Surfrider Vancouver’s beach cleanup is a monthly event where debris is sorted into recycled materials. There should be more details to follow closer to the day. RSVP to claim your spot through their website.

Pumpkins After Dark

Where: 6100 Boundary Rd, Burnaby

When: Sept 22–Oct 31

Pumpkins After Dark, Canada’s award-winning outdoor Halloween event, is here again. This event is being hosted at Swangard Stadium and Central Park in Burnaby, with live pumpkin carving demonstrations and candy. This is a perfect way to spend time with your family. It’s expected to have over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins and a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience. Adult tickets are $21.95.