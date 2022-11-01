Getting into the Halloween spirit with Kelsey Fisher

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Happy Halloween! The Peak asked junior goalkeeper Kelsey Fisher of the SFU women’s soccer team about her Halloween favorites — from candy preference to notable memories.

Horror movies or Disney halloween movies?

“Definitely Disney Halloween movies. Love the classic Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Chocolate bars or candy?

“Candy, but Reese peanut butter cups have a place in my heart.”

What was your favourite costume growing up?

“Probably the classic vampire look.”

Would you rather play dressed as a ghost or with a jack-o-lantern on your head?

“Definitely a ghost, you could get some good action shots.”

What’s your favourite Halloween movie?

“Rocky Horror Picture Show, cult classic and top tier.”

What’s your favourite Halloween activity?

“Pumpkin patch for sure.”

Which of your teammates is most likely to star in a horror movie?

“I could see either Emily [Smith,] she has the facial expressions, or Kate [Cartier] would probably be the lone survivor.”

Do you have a soccer memory you associate with Halloween?

“In U17, my whole team dressed up for a Halloween practice and it was hilarious watching everyone try to play in costumes.”