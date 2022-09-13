Monday Music: Songs to cure fall semester blues

By: Hannah Kazemi, Staff Writer

As yet another summer comes to a close, it’s normal if you’re feeling down about starting school again this fall. The weather gets cooler, mornings start earlier, and the overall cheerful disposition of summertime begins to fade. Below are four songs that are sure to boost your mood.

“Velcro” by spill tab (feat. Gus Dapperton)

I’ve listened to this song on repeat during my drive up the mountain to SFU countless times with all the windows down and the volume turned all the way up. spill tab is a French-Korean artist whose music, in both French and English, always makes me want to dance and sing my heart out. “Velcro” has a funky electric guitar-heavy bridge that has definitely almost blown the speakers in my car before.

“Jolie nana” by Aya Nakamura

The vibes are off the chart with this song. Even if you don’t speak French, “Jolie nana” is super fun and easy to listen to. Its chill and laid back vibe makes it a great song to put on when you wake up in the morning and start your day. When I listened to this song for the first time, I couldn’t help but start to dance. Aya Nakamura’s voice is perfection — it’s so smooth you can hear the emotion behind it.

“Red Wine” by Grapetooth

This song is a bit more chill and smooth, but really fun and a great mood-booster. It gives me big “I’m on a boat in Greece” vibes, which is great when you really don’t want to go back to school. With a steady rhythm, softer vocals, and some upbeat instrumentals to kick it off, “Red Wine” is the perfect song to put on for your bus ride up the mountain. It’s impossible not to want to vibe to it.

“JAMBO” by Takagi & Ketra, OMI, and Giusy Ferreri

This is the best song to listen to when you’re feeling kind of down about things, because it is an instant mood-booster. I can’t stop my shoulders and hips from moving when I listen to this song. It’s part of the Afrobeat genre and has both English and Italian lyrics — you can feel the fun vibes radiating from it. Best played post-lecture and pre-study session, “JAMBO” is sure to make you want to dance.