Migrant Students United hosts town hall on healthcare for international students

By: Pranjali J Mann, News Writer

The Migrant Students United (MSU) chapter at SFU organized a hybrid town hall for students on universal healthcare fees on June 23 alongside the Simon Fraser Student Society. International students from SFU, other Designated Learning Institutes in BC, and students from American universities presented their thoughts on the medical healthcare and dental fees international students pay.

The event was held in collaboration with other on campus groups and community organizations including the Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU), Graduate Student Society (GSS), Sanctuary City Vancouver, and BC Health Coalition.

At SFU, new undergraduate, graduate, and exchange program international students are required to have medical insurance through Guard Me. Additionally, new international, exchange, and study abroad students are also required to apply for BC Medical Services Plan coverage.

An international student from Kwantlen Polytechnic University opened the discussion by saying he knew the pain and hardships international students faced, in addition to living away from family. He underlined the additional financial burden of any kind “adds up a lot of depression. And so I think this needs to be removed so we can help international students in a much more integrated way and in a positive way.”

A former SFU student also brought out the issue of exploitation of international students. They said, “It’s just getting worse. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is being more horrible than ever, in terms of making sure everyone is precarious. Folks mentioned the inflation rates, but really it’s just like [a] mental health crisis — you just don’t have the support you need.”

An undergraduate student at SFU noted, “I realized that I have to get two jobs just to make ends meet, pay my tuition, paying rent, and groceries and everything like that [ . . . ] How I look at it is that migrant students, a lot of the time, subsidize everyone else’s education.” It was mentioned a government mandated 2% cap exists on tuition fee increases for domestic students but not for international students. Hence, for international students, “campuses can actually increase it by 10%. And students can’t do anything.”

The concern was echoed by Eshana Baran, SFSS vice president external and community affairs. Her presentation noted this healthcare fee is an unfair measure which negatively impacts international and migrant students.

Baran stated the international student health fee as of now is $75 per month, per person. Baran called it a “violation of Canada Health Act.” The Canada Health Act contains a principle of universality, where all residents of Canada are entitled to uniform terms and conditions.

She noted this fee was a double charge, imposed due to the health care switch from Medical Services Plan to the Employer Health Tax (EHT). Explaining further with some statistics, she noted students with families are burdened with as much as “around $150 per month, per family.”

Baran said, “In 2018, international students contributed $3.9 billion in GDP, $2.45 billion in labour income, and $392.9 billion in income tax.” According to Baran, “Essentially, Canadian universities and colleges are relying on international students to manage the budget shortfalls.

“The institutions just rely on international students to fund post-seconday education.”

A toolkit was also shared with attendees for those interested in learning more. Follow @msu.at.sfu for campaign updates.