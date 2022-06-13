Need to Know, Need to Go: June 12–18

By: Yelin Gemma Lee, Arts & Culture Editor

Summer Repertory Festival / Ensemble Theatre Company

From June 15–July 2, come enjoy Ensemble Theatre Company’s (ETC) Summer Repertory Festival on Granville Island! They feature two thrilling productions: Marjorie Prime and Pass Over. Marjorie Prime follows an 85 year old woman living out her final days with her late husband — the computerized version of him, that is. The chilling and thought-provoking drama “explores poignant issues of memory, grief, aging, depression, and our relationship with technology.” Pass Over is perfect for those who love existential storylines and dark humour. It follows two young Black men who navigate a night of danger in Chicago. Pass Over “unflinchingly confronts racism and police violence, but does so with a deft and witty hand.” Single tickets for shows are $25 for students and $35 for adults, with a pay-what-you-will showing (door sales only) on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. Masks are mandatory and ETC asks that audience members be fully vaccinated, though vaccine cards will not be checked.

When: June 15–July 2, various showtimes

Where: Waterfront Theatre, Granville Island (1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver)

True to Place: stímetstexw tel xéltel / Bill Reid Gallery

Bill Reid Gallery is crossing a milestone by presenting their largest exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists this month! This exhibition features the creative processes of 10 Northwest Coast Indigenous artists “who merge contemporary expression with traditional narratives.” At this exhibit you will see many different mediums, such as “canvas, wood, paper, sculpture, traditional basketry, and digital.” There are no capacity limits but masks are required.

Where: Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art (639 Hornby Street, Vancouver)

When: June 15, 2022–March 19, 2023, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday–Saturday

Vancouver Greek Film Festival / The Cinematheque

Are you a big film buff but having a difficult time finding new things to watch? Does Cineplex not have anything interesting going on right now? If yes, this film festival might be the remedy to get you out of that funk. The Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC and The Cinematheque are co-presenting the first Vancouver Greek Film Festival. Whether it is new films or classic films you’re interested in, this film festival has it all including silent films, debut film features, documentaries, and Weird Wave films. This festival “aims to introduce a more contemporary experience of Hellenic culture, and share the contributions that Greek filmmakers have made to film history and culture.” Single tickets are $10 for students and $14 for adults.

Where: The Cinematheque (1131 Howe Street, Vancouver)

When: June 16–19, various showtimes