The Oscars need to stop pandering to the masses

By: Emma Best, Peak Associate

For 93 years, the Oscars have honoured the art and craft of filmmaking, recognizing the year’s best films. They’ve made changes to evolve alongside the developing film industry: select categories were once divided by colour and black-and-white, and the Best Animated Film category didn’t exist until 2001. However, with the rise in blockbuster film viewership and the decline in live-television viewership, The Oscars are trying to reinvent themselves. These changes are causing the Oscars to prioritise the ceremony’s viewers over the awards they’re distributing.

It was recently announced that eight categories — Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, and Animated Short Film among them — would not be presented this year during the live awards ceremony. Instead, they would be presented before the ceremony and edited into the show later. Despite backlash, it’s unlikely the Oscars will change their mind before the upcoming show. This isn’t the first time they’ve done this either, avoiding televising several awards for “non-essential” production and support staff back in 2019.

Though eight categories won’t be presented live, two new fan-voted awards will be. Clearly inspired by the vetoed Achievement in Popular Film category, the award categories #OscarsCheerMoment and #OscarsFanFavourite have been selected by fans through Twitter. The winners won’t be receiving golden Oscar statues, but they will be taking up time in the broadcast. It appears these awards were created to please fans of Spider-Way: No Way Home, who were upset the film didn’t receive a Best Picture nomination. Believe me, I had a blast watching that movie, but stellar box-office revenue and pure enjoyment doesn’t equate to Best Picture quality.

The Oscars have been criticized for not nominating crowd pleasers, despite a history of blockbusters receiving nominations. However, the attempt to recognize a fan favourite like Spider-Man seems to have backfired, with the supposed #OscarFanFavourite front-runner being the new Cinderella. It’s also ironic that the list of finalists includes two Best Picture nominees — including The Power of the Dog which has been criticized for not being a “crowd pleaser.”

By trying to appeal to these viewers, The Oscars are pushing away the audience they already had. Instead of pandering to viewers who only visit the theatre for the latest Marvel movie, they could be encouraging them to see more movies. By watching all the Best Picture nominees in recent years, I’ve been introduced to so many different films. My love for film has ultimately grown and I have a better appreciation and understanding for the art form itself. Instead of being embarrassed by the films nominated, the Academy should be embracing them.

This is especially true when recent Best Picture winners have largely felt fresh and new. Though the Oscars has mainly given accolades to films produced by white men, in recent years, the Academy has been inviting hundreds of new members. These changes to the inside are being reflected on the outside, with diverse films like Moonlight and Parasite being rewarded. These films embrace film as an art form, hold cultural significance, and are excellent overall. It’s a pity to see the Academy trying to latch onto films that embrace nothing more than entertainment and market value.

It’s unlikely these changes will drastically boost ratings. I doubt someone who wasn’t planning on watching the show has now changed their mind because eight categories won’t be presented live. Maybe a change in network or a switch to a streaming platform would. Or, perhaps what’s needed is reflection on why the Oscars exist and who their audience is.