Do you know who this professional athlete is?

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

This will be the hardest set of questions you have ever had to answer. If you answer them correctly, it will lead you to unimaginable treasure: our mystery athlete of the week.

There is a wine brand named after this athlet e.

They were an active player from 1979–199 9.

This athlete holds a whopping 61 records throughout the regular season and playo ffs.

They were the captain of all four of the NHL teams they played on.

If you take away all the goals this player has scored, they would still have the most points of all time based on assis t s.

They were once the head coach of the Phoenix Coyot es.

They hold the record for most points by brothers in the NHL with their younger broth er.

Their jersey number, 99, has been retired by all teams in the NH L.

This athlete is most remembered for their time as an Edmonton Oil er.