Do you know who this professional athlete is?

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer
This will be the hardest set of questions you have ever had to answer. If you answer them correctly, it will lead you to unimaginable treasure: our mystery athlete of the week.
- There is a wine brand named after this athlete.
- They were an active player from 1979–1999.
- This athlete holds a whopping 61 records throughout the regular season and playoffs.
- They were the captain of all four of the NHL teams they played on.
- If you take away all the goals this player has scored, they would still have the most points of all time based on assists.
- They were once the head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes.
- They hold the record for most points by brothers in the NHL with their younger brother.
- Their jersey number, 99, has been retired by all teams in the NHL.
- This athlete is most remembered for their time as an Edmonton Oiler.
- This athlete said the famous quote, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Did you figure it out?
If you guessed Wayne Gretzky, then you’re correct! A truly baffling hockey player whose numbers and records are timeless, while his career resume is good enough to place him in the discussion for the best athlete of all time.
