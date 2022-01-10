The Peak’s December Player of the Month

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Hometown: Langley, BC

Position: Guard/Forward

Major: Kinesiology

Fun Fact: Wisotzki’s younger sister, Sophia, is a freshman on the women’s basketball team

With two Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Player of the Week honours, Wisotzki is The Peak’s pick for player of December.

Wisotzki leads the women’s basketball team in points, averaging 17.5 points a game. The team is off to a (5–6) record with a two-game win streak. Despite her leading 27 points against Western Oregon, Wisotzki’s best game of the season came against the Concordia Eagles. In a stellar performance, Wisotzki racked up a career-high 32 points and turned the game around for SFU who trailed early in the first quarter.

SFU secured their lead the entirety of the game, eventually stretching the deficit to 20 points. Wisotzki was nearly perfect from the three-point line, making all but one shot. Not to be undermined, is her defensive game, with two steals to cash in on some points for her team.

Wisotzki previously played for Walnut Grove Secondary, where she was an honour student. In an interview for SFU Athletics, she mentioned her aspirations to become a doctor and settled on SFU for its competitiveness as the only Canadian university with an NCAA program and academics. Wisotzki is no stranger to the spotlight, leading her high school team to the Fraser Valley Championships in 2018. She previously dropped 41 points at the 2017 Tsumura Basketball Invitational, the “best of BC basketball.”

Women’s basketball coach Bruce Langford described his star sophomore as “an athlete with a great touch and finish inside” before complimenting her defensive game and notable three-point shooting. Wisotzki and the women’s basketball team have a two-game homestand against GNAC opponents, Northwest Nazare on Thursday, and Central Washington on Saturday. SFU is currently undefeated this season at home.